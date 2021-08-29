The Cowboys and Jaguars go head-to-head Sunday afternoon in their NFL Preseason finale with both teams seeking a victory and momentum to ride into Week 1. The Cowboys are coming into this game questioning who is going to back up Dak this season, while the Jags are hoping to just stay healthy and get their first-year a taste of victory in the NFL. You can expect both teams to showcase a competitive back and forth game with second and third stringers eager to put out their best performances in order to make final roster cuts.

Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars Game

What: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, August 29th @ 1 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium-Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

Umm, who is QB2 in Dallas?

Last year, the Cowboys suffered a significant loss with their starting QB Dak Prescott suffering a gruesome season-ending injury. Although it was a huge blow to the team, fans and analysts had hope because they had veteran QB, Andy Dalton as backup and the Boys were perceived to have the best backup in the league.

However, their season would continue to get worse and at one point they touted out Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci who weren’t the answer or savior to help lead them to victories.

Now we fast forward to the current Cowboys QB Depth Chart and see Dalton gone to potentially start in Chicago, we see only Gilbert, DiNucci and former Cowboys backup Cooper Rush sitting behind Dak.

During their three preseason games none of the QB’s have shown promise to pull away to take the backup job and it begs the question does the team even want any of them behind Dak?

If you stream the internet and social media, fans and analysts throw out scenarios where the Boys go after a Gardner Minshew (who is out of the picture now as of today), Nick Foles, or any viable backup QB, because of the lackluster performances from their preseason games.

If Dak were to somehow go down again with a injury or miss any games, does the franchise trust their current roster of QB’s to carry the team to victories? It will be a sight to see entering this year’s season.

Will Meyer get his first taste of success in the NFL?

I understand to some fans that preseason play isn’t important because well you don’t win the Super bowl in the preseason and the regular season obviously matters more . However, although the Jags have shown some flashes during their two games, they haven’t been able to pull out victories.

Just today it was announced that last years starting QB Gardner Minshew was traded to the Eagles for a 6th round pick which seems to tell you the team has confidence in CJ Beathard.

I expect Beathard to see most of the game action to and T-Law not to see the field or maybe one series because Meyer doesn’t want to risk any injury to their franchise star. but can Meyer motivate his second and third stringers enough to get a victory and ride some momentum into Week 1 or will the Cowboys pull out a W in front of their home crowd?

How to watch the live stream in the U.S and Canada

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Schedule

Week 1:Thursday August 5th Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers 16, Cowboys 3

Week 2:Friday August 13th At Arizona Cardinals, Cardinals 19, Cowboys 16

Week 3: Saturday August 21st Vs. Houston Texans, Texans 20, Cowboys 14

Week 4: Sunday August 29th Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Cleveland Browns (CBS47), Browns 23, Jaguars 13

Week 2: Monday, Aug. 23 at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m. (ESPN), Saints 23, Jaguars 21

Week 3: Sunday, Aug. 29, 1 p.m., at Dallas Cowboys (CBS47)

Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds:

Spread: Cowboys +4 (-110) | Jags -4 (-110)

O/U: 36.5

Moneyline: Cowboys: +161 | Jags -194

The post Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview