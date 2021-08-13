One of two teams to play an extra preseason game this year, the Dallas Cowboys are set to take the field once again. Though with less pomp and circumstance than the Hall of Fame Game last week, their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale is nonetheless important.

Both of these teams have realistic playoff expectations, featuring two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Dallas was without Dak Prescott for most of last season, but Arizona just struggled in games against really mediocre teams, finishing 8-8 on the season. An early preseason game won’t do much to answer the questions left by last year, but the attitude and energy can do a lot to give the fans hope.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL game:

What: Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals When: Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST

Friday, August 13, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Preseason Preview

Hot Boys or Cold Boys

The Dallas offense had an excuse last year, missing their leader for most of the season. On defense, however, they struggled to carry their weight by allowing the fifth-most points scored by other teams.

There are still question marks in the secondary about how the unit will perform, and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is looking for someone to step up. Trevon Diggs, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, should be ready to play a featured role.

As that unit settles itself, they would benefit from pressure upfront, which needs to come from Jaylon Smith. Sporting a new number, the pro-bowler needs to return to the form that earned him the $68 million contract in 2019.

Defense Wins Championships



Offenses get a lot of the spotlight nowadays, but as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed in the Super Bowl, defenses still win championships. It’s what got to the Cardinals in their championship game loss to the Steelers in 2009.

Arizona has an offensive depth chart that compares with the best of them, and Kyler Murray should shockingly see his stats improve even more this season. As with their opponent on Friday night, fans are really going to be looking for some highlights on defense.

A lot of resources have been spent by the team on defense the last two seasons, including two first-round picks. Isaiah Simmons made some big plays in 2020 and should be more comfortable in Year 2. This year’s top selection for the team was Zaven Collins out of Tulsa, who has the attributes to be a real playmaker. Both players should see plenty of playing time in the first half, giving the talented offense a morale boost.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Football Live Stream in the US

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Thursday, August 5th (L) Cowboys 3 – Steelers 16

Week 2: Friday, August 13th 10:00pm (NFL Network) @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 3: Saturday, August 21st 8:00pm (NFL Network) vs Houston Texans

Week 4: Sunday, August 29th 1:00pm (NFL Network) vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Friday, August 13th 10:00pm (NFL Network) vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 2: Friday, August 20th 8:00 PM (NFL Network) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3: Sunday, August 28th 8:00 PM (NFL Network) @ New Orleans Saints

Cowboys vs Cardinals Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: Dallas +2.5 (-110) | Arizona -2.5 (-110)

Over / Under: 37.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Dallas +125 | Arizona -145

Prediction: Dallas covers, under 37.5, Arizona wins

Analysis: Dallas has a couple of things working against them in this one. The first is that they have already played a game, so while they may be more up to speed, they are less fresh. The second is that Colt McCoy, Arizona’s backup quarterback, is better than the second and third option for the Cowboys. Neither team will score much, and that’s not a credit to the defenses. In the long run, Kingsbury’s team is better equipped to win.

