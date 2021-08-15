Two of the best bantamweights in the world clash as former unified champ Guillermo Rigondeaux faces John Riel Casimero for Casimero’s 118-pound belt. A longtime champion at 122 pounds, Rigondeaux moved down to capture a 118-pound belt in 2020 and now has his sights set on adding Casimero’s strap to his collection.

Date: Saturday, August 14 | Start Time: 10:00 pm ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA

TV Channel: Showtime (USA)

Online Coverage: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Casimero is making the second defense of the title he won in 2019. Plus, unbeaten rising contender Antonio Russell faces the toughest test of his career in Emmanuel Rodriguez & Rau’shee Warren duels Damien Vazquez. Live on SHOWTIME (USA)

Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs), 32, of the Philippines, has won six consecutive fights by stoppage, including a third-round KO of Duke Mich in his last outing in September 2020. Rigondeaux (21-1, 13 KOs), 40, of Cuba, is a former junior featherweight world champion who lost to Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2017. Since that defeat, he has won three consecutive fights, including a split decision victory over Liborio Solis in February 2020 to win the WBA belt.

In the co-main event, Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs), 28, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, faces Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-2, 12 KOs), 29, of Manati, Puerto Rico, in a 12-round battle for the vacant WBA interim bantamweight title.

How to watch John Riel Casimero vs Guillermo Rigondeaux live stream

Boxing fans can watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs John Riel Casimero live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, which makes it 3 am BST in the UK, 12 pm AEST in Australia and 10 am PST in the Philippines. You can watch the full fight coverage from Canada, UK, Australia, NZ or any location in the earth via PremiumTV. No, cable no vpn is required.

Casimero vs. Rigondeaux full card

Main event : John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux, for WBO and WBA world bantamweight titles,

Title fight: Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, for the vacant interim WBA bantamweight title

Rau'shee Warren vs Damien Vazquez, 10 rounds, bantamweights

At least 5 other fights were pending approval Friday afternoon

The main event for the card features John Riel Casimero putting his WBO title on the line against Guillermo Rigondeaux and his WBA world title. As is always the case, boxing sanctioning bodies are shady and so the card also features a battle between Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodriguez for what appears to be a vacant WBA interim title. Somehow this all makes sense, but I’m not quite sure other than money.

Casimero vs. Rigondeaux Preview

Casimero vs. Rigondeaux on Aug. 14 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, is an intriguing matchup, but it lacks the bad blood and drama that developed between Casimero’s and Donaire’s camps during negotiations for their canceled bout.This is a fight that has had a lot of weird ups and downs.

Rigondeaux-Casimero was the original fight for this date, but then a “magic wand was waved” or whatever and suddenly, Nonito Donaire was in to face Casimero instead. Then the Donaire and Casimero camps got into a ridiculous social media brawl which was very cool for a bunch of people in their 30s and older, and Donaire withdrew, Rigondeaux coming back in.

Casimero is eight years younger than Rigondeaux and viewed as the harder puncher, but there’s not a big separation between their knockout numbers. With a KO rating of 61 percent, Casimero is only ahead of Rigondeaux by two percent.

Casimero’s consolation prize was a fight with Rigondeaux, which will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Losing out on the Donaire fight not only cost Casimero one of the biggest fights possible but landed him against one of the greatest tactical fighters of the modern era. Even at 40 years old, Rigondeaux is a threat to anyone with a crafty and deliberate approach, even if that has produced some less than thrilling outings in the ring.

