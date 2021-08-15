After a Saturday that was loaded from start to finish with NFL preseason games, just one game is on the schedule for Sunday, August 15 as the Carolina Panthers travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts.

Indianapolis is missing Carson Wentz still, though he likely wasn’t going to see the field in Sunday’s matchup anyway. As he’s been sidelined with an injury, Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Elingher have taken turns with the first-string offense. Like much of the first preseason games, it will be a battle of the backups as head coach Matt Rhule has already elected to sit his starters for the contest.

Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL game:

What: Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts When: Sunday, August 15, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, August 15, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. EST Where: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts Preseason preview

Receivers Wanted

Up and down the Panthers’ roster, there is a noticeable lack of familiar names, which would lead to an assumption of a lack of established talent. While that may be the case, no place does the talent feel as lacking as at the wide receiver position.

Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore are the first-stringers, and won’t be in action against the Colts, meaning rookie draft selections Terrace Marshall Jr. and Shi Smith should get plenty of repetitions. In addition to the receiver position, the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey is open too and starts to get sorted against the Colts.

Carolina QB Question

With Wentz likely to return early in the season, too much shouldn’t be made about the backup quarterback position behind him While Frank Reich has shared his plan for Eason to get the start on Sunday and Ehlinger to start next week.

Given all of the conversation around the quarterbacks, it can be easy to forget that this was a playoff team in 2020, with a stout defense and an offense that worked well with Phillip Rivers under center. One of the most interesting position battles to keep an eye on is the depth at running back.

The Colts were a better team when they ran the ball effectively last season, and Jonathan Taylor was a big part of that. Unlikely to see much action this preseason, sorting the position out behind him is important. Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines have both been higher in the pecking order, and now fight to keep their spots. With six running backs currently on the roster, the position backfield is far from settled.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts Football Live Stream in the US

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Carolina vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Carolina Football Team 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, August 15th 1:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 7:00 pm (NFL Network) vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: Friday, August 27th 7:30 pm (NFL Network) vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Sunday, August 15th 1:00 pm (NFL Network) vs Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st 8:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Friday, August 27th 7:00 pm (NFL Network) @ Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: Indianapolis – 3 (-110) | Carolina +3 (-110)

Over / Under: 34.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Indianapolis -150 | Carolina +130

Prediction: Indianapolis covers, Under 34.5, Indianapolis -150

Analysis: Despite the change in signal-caller, Indianapolis still enters this matchup with recent playoff experience. When a team makes the playoffs, that culture and talent run deeper than just the first string, and that is the case with the Colts. As important as Carson Wentz will be to the success of the team, they still want to run the ball and they’ll do that well, thus keeping the score down while getting the win.

