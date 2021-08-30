The underdog Switzerland Women’s team is hoping to extend their run in the IIHF Women’s World Championship tonight, while Canada will be looking to end it and remain dominant.

Puck drop starts at 7:30 p.m. ET at WinSport Arena in Calgary, Alberta. Today’s game, along with every U.S. tournament game, is televised live in the United States on NHL Network.

The Swiss got to this point via a huge upset in a come-from-behind win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday.

Canada vs. Switzerland game info

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: PremiumTV

They had been behind all game until they managed to tie it up with just over two minutes remaining. They scored the go-ahead win in overtime to complete the upset. They’ll likely be the underdog once again tonight against a very tough opponent in Canada.

From being down 2-0 to punching their #WomensWorlds semifinals ticket in overtime, @SwissIceHockey‘s emotions were high, and showed us why you never stop believing. pic.twitter.com/e6axeu30o5 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 29, 2021

2021 IIHF World Women’s Championship Semifinal: Canada vs Switzerland preview

Host team Canada proved once again on Saturday that they are still one of the teams to beat in the tournament. They dominated Germany in the quarterfinals by a score of 7-0.





Canada also comes into tonight’s matchup knowing they have already gotten the better of their Swiss counterparts. They beat Switzerland 5-0 in the first round of the tournament.

In that matchup, Canada dominated the puck and created several scoring opportunities, putting the Swiss on the defensive for much of the game.

Switzerland’s goalies will have to be on their game to defend the offensive attack. It is still unknown whether Andrea Brändli or Saskia Maurer will get the start.

For Canada, look for Melodie Daoust to be a constant threat. She has four goals and six assists in the tournament, so when she isn’t scoring herself, she’s looking to set up her fellow forwards on the line.

That group includes Natalie Spooner, who scored twice against Germany, and 21-year-old Sarah Fillier, who is the youngest player on the team’s roster, but who has played well beyond her years.

“It’s no secret Daoust plays with good poise and patience and has great hands and distributes the puck well,” Team Canada coach Troy Ryan said.

“Natalie Spooner does a lot of the down-low work and is prepared to occupy good space in front of the net. Sarah Fillier is a finisher that plays the game with speed.

How to Watch Canada vs Switzerland Women’s Hockey?



Broadcast on the NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada, the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship may not be accessible for fans abroad. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament LIVE from Calgary in full HD with PremiumTV for just $9.98

