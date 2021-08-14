A brand new era in Jacksonville has begun with the arrivals of players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is also starting to take shape, making both of these teams two of the more exciting franchises going forward.

Browns vs. Jags NFL Game Info

What: NFL preseason Game 2021

When: Saturday, August 14th, 2021, @ 6 P.M. CST

Where: EverBank Field – Jacksonville, Florida

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Fans will get a preseason match up that many experts believe could be a potential super bowl in the next five years. EverBank Field in Jacksonville will be ready to see the debut of Trevor Lawrence in a Jaguars jersey.

Browns vs. Jaguars Preseason Preview

The Arrival of the Chosen One

This will be the first time that the nation has seen Trevor Lawrence take actual game reps in an NFL setting. The number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is currently in an intense battle for the starting spot with Gardner Minshew. Head Coach Urban Meyer has claimed that a starter has not been selected and that both have performed “very well” in training camp. He did say that Lawrence would play in this game, which has captured the attention of football fans across the country.

Another player to watch is Lawrence’s former college teammate Travis Etienne. The award winning Clemson running back had a brilliant college career, and will be looking to replicate that magic in the NFL. It’s a fairy tale story that the dynamic Clemson duo are now professional teammates hoping to bring magic back to the Florida based city.

The Baker’s Touch

Baker Mayfield will be looking for yet another big season with the Cleveland Browns after leading them to a playoff appearance last season. Following the tough loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round last season, Mayfield will look to take the next step towards a super bowl title. Cleveland has a very talented squad with the likes of Mayfield, Chubb, and Beckham Jr. on offense and Myles Garrett on defense.

The big issue here is the strength of Cleveland’s O-line. Will it be able to keep Mayfield protected the entire season once again, and does it have the quality to take the Browns to the promise land. Believeland certainly have something to believe in with their NFL team.

How to watch Browns vs Jaguars Live Stream anywhere without cable?



The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only avaliable with certain cable packages inside the United States and tonight’s game will be broadcast only on local stations. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile streaming options, though they rely on mobile data. If you are looking for this game, we recommend checking out Gamepass.TV

Cleveland Browns 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: August 14th vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: August 22nd vs. New York Giants

Week 3: August 29th vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: August 14th vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 2: August 23rd vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3: August 29th vs. Dallas Cowboys

The post Browns vs. Jaguars Live Stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview, Kickoff time, and more appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Browns vs. Jaguars Live Stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview, Kickoff time, and more