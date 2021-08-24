The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours marks the dawn of a new era for the world’s oldest and most famous endurance race, as the Hypercar class replaces LMP1 as the top of the endurance racing pyramid.

What: 24 hours of Lemans

Date: Sat 21st Aug – Sun 22nd Aug 2021

Start time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 12am AEST

Location: Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

Location: Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France

The race itself begins at 4pm local time (France) and 10 AM on Saturday 21 August. The 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 will begin at 3:00pm UK time on Saturday 21st August 2021 and finish at 3:00pm on Sunday 22nd August 2021. The race has been moved from its usual spot in June.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 Schedule

That’s not all. The current crop of LMP2 cars would normally be competing for a category win, but with pace not far off that of the Hypercars and the potential for the top-class cars to stumble in one of racing’s most gruelling tests, the second-tier racers can also dream of a podium place.

Saturday, 21 August

10:30 to 10:45 – Warm up

15:00 pm – The race

Sunday, 22 August

15:00 – Finish

Watch Le Mans 24 hours live stream from anywhere

MotorTrend is the only place to watch Le Mans 2021 in the USA. The Discovery-owned channel is available via a host of streaming services including Sling TV. or Racepass.online

MotorTrend is the only place to watch Le Mans 2021 in the USA. The Discovery-owned channel is available via a host of streaming services including Sling TV. or Racepass.online

The special offer below gets you your first month for only $10, saving you a healthy $25. After the first month, you'll pay the usual fee of $35 a month. Alternative, you can watch the full race coverage via RacePass by paying only $9.99 (one time). Racepass providing the contractles service for all race fans over the world.



The world’s most iconic endurance motorsports race

The build-up to the jewel in the year’s endurance racing crown – the 24 Hours of Le Mans – starts with an exclusive 30 minute documentary to premiere on Eurosport and available to stream via discovery+ from Monday 16 August. Featuring interviews with drivers past and present, journalists and motorsport identities of years gone by, Race to Le Mans outlines in detail what make this particular event what it is today.

Alongside presenters Lesly Boitrelle and Guenaelle Longly, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and Top Gear USA’s Jethro Bovingdon will front Discovery’s programming, which will include live coverage of Free Practice, Qualifying and the race itself, which is set to feature some of motorsport’s best-known superstars, including Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Robert Kubica, Juan Pablo Montoya and Kazuki Nakajima.

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Race Preview



History, hellish events, and high speeds are the key ingredients that make the 24 Hours of Le Mans the world’s greatest sports-car race. It is both famous and infamous for the triumphs and tragedies that have occurred there. Started in 1923 as a showcase for car manufacturers to prove the durability of their vehicles in competition, it has evolved into a high-speed chess match among top professional racing teams where strategy, teamwork, and great driving skill are as important as a car’s reliability and technological edge. The race is staged annually, normally in mid-June (but these are not normal times), by the French sanctioning organization Automobile Club de l’Ouest. Four classes of cars compete side by side, which can make the racing confusing, but a team of knowledgeable TV commentators keeps the action sorted out for you. Le Mans is part of the FIA World Endurance Championship, which includes long-distance races in nine countries. Through the years, automobile manufacturers including Porsche, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Toyota, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Chevrolet have invested tens of millions in their race teams with the hope of taking the winner’s laurels and basking in the marketing glory a win confers.

