Age catches up with everyone, athletes too. Injuries can happen more frequently and take longer to recover from when they do. Such is the case for four of tennis’ biggest names over the last twenty years: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams. Each of them is dealing with their own lower-body injuries at the moment, keeping them out of the US Open which begins this week. Watch the 2021 US Open here

What US Open – Tennis When Monday, August 30 – Sunday, September 12, 2021 Where Flushing Meadows–Corona Park – New York City, New York TV Channel ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Desportes Live Stream PremiumTV (Global)

In total, six former champions of the tournament have withdrawn from the competition. The list includes the men’s singles 2020 winner, Daniel Thiem.

2021 US Open Singles Preview

Despite the historic names that are absent, the current heroes of the sport are in attendance. 2020 women’s singles winner Naomi Osaka is trying to get back to her championship form from the beginning of the season. Novak Djokovic is pursuing a calendar Grand Slam, the first since 1988. He just needs to win the US Open for the fourth time, which would be his first title at Flushing Meadows since 2018.

Though Federer, Nadal, and Thiem are out, seven of the top 10 men’s players are set for the first round. Of the women’s top 10, only American Sofia Kenin is missing from the field in New York, currently out after repeatedly testing positive for COVID-19.

How to Watch the 2021 US Open Online from anywhere?



ESPN owns the broadcast rights to the 2021 US Open and will air the competition across its network of channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN Desportes. Subscribers to ESPN+ will be able to stream the action as well, provided they have a qualifying cable/satellite subscription. For those hoping to view the American coverage of the matches from abroad, certain streaming restrictions may hinder access. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire 2021 US Open Tournament in full HD with PremiumTV for starting price just 9.99

2021 US Open Prize Money Reaches New High

In total over $57 million is up for grabs at the 2021 US Open, including the $3 million spent on hotel and per diem payments.

The men’s and women’s singles pools are chasing the $2.5 million top prize awarded to the champion, though the $1.25 million for the runner-up is a nice consolation prize. Semi-finalists each earn $675,000, and the amount decreases by $200,000 descending down into the Round of 16. In all, the singles portion of the tournament alone will award $40.5 million in prize money.

On the doubles side of the US Open, the winning pair wins $660,000. The second-place team splits $330,000 atop a prize pool that totals $6.6 million. The other portion of the tournament program, the mixed doubles, includes just $638,000 in prize support, with the winning pair earning $160,000.

2021 US Open Schedule

With the qualifiers done, each division of the US Open plays three rounds of single-elimination ahead of the Round of 16. From the Round of 16, the competition widdles down to the quarter-finals and semifinals before reaching the US Open Final.

Men’s and Women’s Singles Schedule

Round Dates First Round Monday, August 30 – Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Second Round Wednesday, September 1 – Thursday, September 2, 2021 Third Round Friday, September 3 – Saturday, September 4, 2021 Round of 16 Sunday, September 5 – Monday, September 6, 2021 Quarter-Finals Tuesday, September 7 – Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Women’s Semi-Finals Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST Men’s Semi-Finals Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST Women’s Final Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 4 p.m. EST Men’s Final Sunday, September 12, 2021 @ 4 p.m. EST

Men’s and Women’s Doubles Schedule

Round Dates First Round Wednesday, September 1 – Thursday, September 2, 2021 Second Round Friday, September 3 – Saturday, September 4, 2021 Third Round Sunday, September 5 – Monday, September 6, 2021 Men’s Quarter-Finals Tuesday, September 7, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST Women’s Quarter-Finals Wednesday, September 8, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST Men’s & Women’s Semi-Finals Thursday, September 9, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST Men’s Final Friday, September 10, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST – OR – Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST Women’s Final Sunday, September 12, 2021 @ 1 p.m. EST

