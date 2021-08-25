Four teams have already been eliminated from the 2021 Little League World Series (LLWS), and by the end of Tuesday, only half of the field of 16 teams will remain. Fighting to stay in the tournament yet are Texas, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Oregon. Each team will start the day at 1-1 in the double-elimination format.

Competing in two division groups, the Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron Championship Teams, the 16 little league teams will combine to play 30 games over just 10 days, culminating in the Little League World Series Championship game.

How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Live Stream



Broadcast by the ESPN / ABC network family, games can be found primarily on the main channels for both ESPN and ABC, with some games appearing on ESPN2. For fans abroad, following the Little League World Series may be difficult, especially for those relying on a stream. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament with PremiumTV for just 19.99 for a complete tournament pass.

Texas vs. Nebraska live updates

Wylie Little League faces Hastings Baseball Little League from Nebraska in a Little League World Series elimination game at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Representing Texas at the tournament, Wylie defeated New Jersey 2-1 in the team’s first Little League World Series elimination game Aug. 24.

Little League World Series: Wylie Little League proves they are done waiting, head to third straight day of LLWS play

A 6-5 Little League World Series loss to Michigan in a game that saw a three-hour weather delay put Wylie Little League in the elimination bracket Monday.

Wylie’s Little League World Series opener Aug. 20 saw the team defeat Washington 6-0. Watch Ella Bruning catch a first pitch by Mo’ne Davis at the Little League World Series

Wylie arrived at the Little League World Series as the Southwest Regional runner-up and is competing in the Hank Aaron bracket with the champions from the West, Midwest, Great Lakes and Northwest, along with the runners up from New England, Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast.

South Dakota vs. California in LLWS

South Dakota’s bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth inning vs. Oregon on Monday, and, in turn, the team is one step closer to a Little League World Series championship.

The Sioux Falls squad took down Oregon 3-0, advancing to play California on Wednesday. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, and fans can watch on ESPN.

One game after his 15-strikeout, no-hit performance vs. Louisiana, South Dakota’s Gavin Weir injected life into the team, but not with his arm. The 12-year-old drilled a three-run home run over the fence in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Sioux Falls never looked back from there. Pitcher Maddux Munson threw a shutout and gave up just one hit.

Meanwhile, California advanced in the Little League World Series after a 9-0 win over Ohio on Aug. 22.

Michigan vs Hawaii Live Preview

Two of the three remaining unbeatens meet with a spot in the Hank Aaron bracket championship on Saturday at 3:30 on ABC. While Michigan has been impressive in their two wins, it’s the Hawaii team that has been bringing the lumber with 20 runs in their first two games.

The winner of Wednesday’s contest will get a few days off and have a spot in the Hank Aaron bracket final on Saturday. For the loser, reaching Saturday’s final mean’s doing it from the losers bracket and facing the winner of the elimination game between Nebraska vs. Texas on Thursday afternoon.

2021 Little League World Series Schedule

Date / Time (Eastern) Result Team 1 Team 2 Ballpark August 19, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Hawaii Wins 9-1 Connecticut Hawaii Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Ohio Wins 1-0 Tennessee Ohio Lamade August 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Nebraska Wins 5-2 New Jersey Nebraska Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 7 p.m. California Wins 10-2 California New Hampshire Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Oregon Wins 8-2 Pennsylvania Oregon Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Michigan Wins 8-0 Florida Michigan Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 5 p.m. South Dakota Wins 2-0 South Dakota Louisiana Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Texas Wins 6-0 Texas Washington Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 1 p.m. New Hampshire Wins 4-1 Tennessee New Hampshire Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 3 p.m. New Jersey Wins 11-4 Connecticut New Jersey Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 6 p.m. Washington Wins 1-0 Florida Washington Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 8 p.m. Louisiana Wins 5-3 Pennsylvania Louisiana Lamade August 22, 2021 @ 9 a.m. California Wins 9-0 California Ohio Volunteer August 22, 2021 @ 11 a.m. Hawaii Wins 11-3 Hawaii Nebraska Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Michigan Wins 6-5 Michigan Texas Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 2 p.m. South Dakota Wins 3-0 Oregon South Dakota Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Ohio Wins 8-2 Louisiana Ohio Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Nebraska Wins 3-2 Washington Nebraska Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Texas wins 2-1 Texas New Jersey Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. Oregon Wins 6-1 New Hampshire Oregon Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Ohio New Hampshire Volunteer August 25, 2021 @ 3 p.m. California Texas Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 5 p.m. California South Dakota Volunteer August 25, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. Michigan Hawaii Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m.

Tom Seaver Final TBA TBA Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 3:30 p.m.

Hank Aaron Final TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 10 a.m.

Consolation TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m.

Championship Final TBA TBA Lamade

The post 2021 LLWS Schedule- Texas vs. Nebraska, South Dakota vs. California, Michigan vs Hawaii : Preview, live stream appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 LLWS Schedule- Texas vs. Nebraska, South Dakota vs. California, Michigan vs Hawaii : Preview, live stream