Things aren’t back to normal, but with the return of sports in the world, there’s at least a sense of normal. As the COVID-19 continues to impact life in the United States and abroad, the Little League World Series returns 2021 after being canceled last year. It isn’t the same as past years, however, as the pandemic has limited the competition field from including international teams this year.

What 2021 Little League World Series When August 19 – August 29, 2021 Where Williamsport, Pennsylvania TV Channel ESPN, ESPN2, ABC Live Stream PremiumTV (Global)

Instead of an American bracket and an international bracket, the two sides of the 2021 Little League World Series are the Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver Championship Teams. The 10- to 12-year-olds have descended upon Williamsport, Pennsylvania where they will compete within their respective championship group. In addition to no international teams, this year’s tournament won’t have any fans either. Per USA Today, the teams will have 250 passes for family members and friends to attend.

How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Live Stream



Broadcast by the ESPN / ABC network family, games can be found primarily on the main channels for both ESPN and ABC, with some games appearing on ESPN2. For fans abroad, following the Little League World Series may be difficult, especially for those relying on a stream. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament with PremiumTV for just 29.99 for complete tournament pass.

2021 Little League World Series Teams

In 2019, Louisiana won the last Little League World Series, defeating Curaçao 8-0 in the championship game. With each region represented by the top-two teams with this year’s format, is back again as the top team from the Southwest. They’re definitely a team to watch, competing amongst the Tom Seaver Championship Teams.

Hank Aaron Championship Teams

Hawaii

Nebraska

Michigan

Washington

Connecticut

New Jersey

Florida

Texas

Tom Seaver Championship Teams

Tennessee

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

Louisiana

Ohio

California

Oregon

South Dakota

2021 Little League World Series Schedule

Date / Time (Eastern) Team 1 Team 2 Ballpark August 19, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Connecticut Hawaii Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Tennessee Ohio Lamade August 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m. New Jersey Nebraska Volunteer August 19, 2021 @ 7 p.m. California New Hampshire Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Pennsylvania Oregon Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Florida Michigan Lamade August 20, 2021 @ 5 p.m. South Dakota Louisiana Volunteer August 20, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Texas Washington Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Tennessee New Hampshire Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Connecticut New Jersey Lamade August 21, 2021 @ 6 p.m. Florida Washington Volunteer August 21, 2021 @ 8 p.m. Pennsylvania Louisiana Lamade August 22, 2021 @ 9 a.m. California Ohio Volunteer August 22, 2021 @ 11 a.m. Hawaii Nebraska Lamade August 22, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Michigan Texas Volunteer August 22, 2021 @ 2 p.m. Oregon South Dakota Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 1 p.m. TBA New Jersey Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA New Hampshire Lamade August 23, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Louisiana TBA Volunteer August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Washington TBA Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 24, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 25, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 26, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m.

Tom Seaver Final TBA TBA Lamade August 28, 2021 @ 3:30 p.m.

Hank Aaron Final TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 10 a.m.

Consolation TBA TBA Lamade August 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m.

Championship Final TBA TBA Lamade

The post 2021 Little League World Series Live Stream, Schedule, Teams, How to Watch LLWS appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 Little League World Series Live Stream, Schedule, Teams, How to Watch LLWS