Things aren’t back to normal, but with the return of sports in the world, there’s at least a sense of normal. As the COVID-19 continues to impact life in the United States and abroad, the Little League World Series returns 2021 after being canceled last year. It isn’t the same as past years, however, as the pandemic has limited the competition field from including international teams this year.

What 2021 Little League World Series
When August 19 – August 29, 2021
Where Williamsport, Pennsylvania
TV Channel ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Live Stream PremiumTV (Global)

Instead of an American bracket and an international bracket, the two sides of the 2021 Little League World Series are the Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver Championship Teams. The 10- to 12-year-olds have descended upon Williamsport, Pennsylvania where they will compete within their respective championship group. In addition to no international teams, this year’s tournament won’t have any fans either. Per USA Today, the teams will have 250 passes for family members and friends to attend.

How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Live Stream

Broadcast by the ESPN / ABC network family, games can be found primarily on the main channels for both ESPN and ABC, with some games appearing on ESPN2. For fans abroad, following the Little League World Series may be difficult, especially for those relying on a stream. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required.

2021 Little League World Series Teams

In 2019, Louisiana won the last Little League World Series, defeating Curaçao 8-0 in the championship game. With each region represented by the top-two teams with this year’s format, is back again as the top team from the Southwest. They’re definitely a team to watch, competing amongst the Tom Seaver Championship Teams.

Hank Aaron Championship Teams

  • Hawaii
  • Nebraska
  • Michigan
  • Washington
  • Connecticut
  • New Jersey
  • Florida
  • Texas

Tom Seaver Championship Teams

  • Tennessee
  • New Hampshire
  • Pennsylvania
  • Louisiana
  • Ohio
  • California
  • Oregon
  • South Dakota

2021 Little League World Series Schedule

Date / Time (Eastern) Team 1 Team 2 Ballpark
August 19, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Connecticut Hawaii Volunteer
August 19, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Tennessee Ohio Lamade
August 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m. New Jersey Nebraska Volunteer
August 19, 2021 @ 7 p.m. California New Hampshire Lamade
August 20, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Pennsylvania Oregon Volunteer
August 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Florida Michigan Lamade
August 20, 2021 @ 5 p.m. South Dakota Louisiana Volunteer
August 20, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Texas Washington Lamade
August 21, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Tennessee New Hampshire Volunteer
August 21, 2021 @ 3 p.m. Connecticut New Jersey Lamade
August 21, 2021 @ 6 p.m. Florida Washington Volunteer
August 21, 2021 @ 8 p.m. Pennsylvania Louisiana Lamade
August 22, 2021 @ 9 a.m. California Ohio Volunteer
August 22, 2021 @ 11 a.m. Hawaii Nebraska Lamade
August 22, 2021 @ 1 p.m. Michigan Texas Volunteer
August 22, 2021 @ 2 p.m. Oregon South Dakota Lamade
August 23, 2021 @ 1 p.m. TBA New Jersey Volunteer
August 23, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA New Hampshire Lamade
August 23, 2021 @ 5 p.m. Louisiana TBA Volunteer
August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Washington TBA Lamade
August 24, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade
August 24, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade
August 25, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade
August 25, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade
August 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade
August 26, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m. TBA TBA Lamade
August 28, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m.
Tom Seaver Final		 TBA TBA Lamade
August 28, 2021 @ 3:30 p.m.
Hank Aaron Final		 TBA TBA Lamade
August 29, 2021 @ 10 a.m.
Consolation		 TBA TBA Lamade
August 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
Championship Final		 TBA TBA Lamade

