Things aren’t back to normal, but with the return of sports in the world, there’s at least a sense of normal. As the COVID-19 continues to impact life in the United States and abroad, the Little League World Series returns 2021 after being canceled last year. It isn’t the same as past years, however, as the pandemic has limited the competition field from including international teams this year.
|What
|2021 Little League World Series
|When
|August 19 – August 29, 2021
|Where
|Williamsport, Pennsylvania
|TV Channel
|ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Global)
Instead of an American bracket and an international bracket, the two sides of the 2021 Little League World Series are the Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver Championship Teams. The 10- to 12-year-olds have descended upon Williamsport, Pennsylvania where they will compete within their respective championship group. In addition to no international teams, this year’s tournament won’t have any fans either. Per USA Today, the teams will have 250 passes for family members and friends to attend.
How to Watch the 2021 Little League World Series Live Stream
Broadcast by the ESPN / ABC network family, games can be found primarily on the main channels for both ESPN and ABC, with some games appearing on ESPN2. For fans abroad, following the Little League World Series may be difficult, especially for those relying on a stream. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.
You can stream the entire tournament with PremiumTV for complete tournament pass.
2021 Little League World Series Teams
In 2019, Louisiana won the last Little League World Series, defeating Curaçao 8-0 in the championship game. With each region represented by the top-two teams with this year’s format, is back again as the top team from the Southwest. They’re definitely a team to watch, competing amongst the Tom Seaver Championship Teams.
Hank Aaron Championship Teams
- Hawaii
- Nebraska
- Michigan
- Washington
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- Florida
- Texas
Tom Seaver Championship Teams
- Tennessee
- New Hampshire
- Pennsylvania
- Louisiana
- Ohio
- California
- Oregon
- South Dakota
2021 Little League World Series Schedule
|Date / Time (Eastern)
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Ballpark
|August 19, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Connecticut
|Hawaii
|Volunteer
|August 19, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Tennessee
|Ohio
|Lamade
|August 19, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
|New Jersey
|Nebraska
|Volunteer
|August 19, 2021 @ 7 p.m.
|California
|New Hampshire
|Lamade
|August 20, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Pennsylvania
|Oregon
|Volunteer
|August 20, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Florida
|Michigan
|Lamade
|August 20, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
|South Dakota
|Louisiana
|Volunteer
|August 20, 2021 @ 7 p.m.
|Texas
|Washington
|Lamade
|August 21, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Tennessee
|New Hampshire
|Volunteer
|August 21, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|Connecticut
|New Jersey
|Lamade
|August 21, 2021 @ 6 p.m.
|Florida
|Washington
|Volunteer
|August 21, 2021 @ 8 p.m.
|Pennsylvania
|Louisiana
|Lamade
|August 22, 2021 @ 9 a.m.
|California
|Ohio
|Volunteer
|August 22, 2021 @ 11 a.m.
|Hawaii
|Nebraska
|Lamade
|August 22, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|Michigan
|Texas
|Volunteer
|August 22, 2021 @ 2 p.m.
|Oregon
|South Dakota
|Lamade
|August 23, 2021 @ 1 p.m.
|TBA
|New Jersey
|Volunteer
|August 23, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|TBA
|New Hampshire
|Lamade
|August 23, 2021 @ 5 p.m.
|Louisiana
|TBA
|Volunteer
|August 23, 2021 @ 7 p.m.
|Washington
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 24, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 24, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 25, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 25, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 26, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 26, 2021 @ 7:00 p.m.
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 28, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m.
Tom Seaver Final
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 28, 2021 @ 3:30 p.m.
Hank Aaron Final
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 29, 2021 @ 10 a.m.
Consolation
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
|August 29, 2021 @ 3 p.m.
Championship Final
|TBA
|TBA
|Lamade
