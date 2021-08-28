As the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship prepares to enter the playoffs, Team USA is looking strong for a sixth consecutive gold medal. Through three games, the United States has outscored their opponents 12-0. In their game on Tuesday, the American women shut out the Russian Olympic Committee 6-0. Their final game of the preliminaries is on Thursday against a Canadian team that is undefeated heading into Thursday as well.









Team USA vs Japan Women’s 2021 Worlds Quarterfinal

It’ll be the same story as it was at Worlds in 2019 — the United States and Japan meeting in the quarterfinals.

Last time these two teams met, the Americans shut out the Japanese by a score of 4-0, with Hilary Knight, Dani Cameranesi, Cayla Barnes, and Kendall Coyne Schofield all getting on the board. Despite the lopsided final score, Japanese goaltender Nana Fujimoto finished the game with a .924 save percentage, proving she was capable of withstanding the offensive onslaught that so characterizes much of the American style of play.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the biggest jobs for Team Japan are going to be that of their squad’s blue liners and that of Fujimoto, who is all but guaranteed the starter role. It’s going to be tough to limit the United States’ shots on goal and stifle their offense, but with grit, determination, and inevitably, a whole lot of blocked shots, Japan can certainly make the game tough for their opponents.

Canada vs. Germany Live Stream IIHF Women’s Hockey

That will be Team Canada’s objective as they take on Germany in their quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at WinSport Arena. The same two teams met at the 2019 worlds, Canada skating away with a 5-0 victory then.

The other quarterfinal matchups are U.S. against Japan (3:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. MT), Finland versus the Czech Republic (10:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. MT), and ROC taking on Switzerland (Noon ET/10 a.m. MT).

It’s a vastly different squad Canada faces than on Thursday, when they completely overwhelmed the defending champion U.S. squad. The desire certainly will be to try to maintain that extremely high level of intensity.

2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship Quarter final Schedule

QF: ROC vs. Switzerland Noon TSN, NHLN QF: USA vs. Japan 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: Canada vs. Germany 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: Finland vs. Czech Republic 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

