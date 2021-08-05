Tonight is the night. the NFL is officially back. Sure it’s not a regular season game, but the long offseason is winding up and today we finally get to see some teams hit the field as the Dallas Cowboys meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
The first game of of the season 2021-22 tonight, Dallas Cowboys will face off Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:00 PM ET in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, formerly Fawcett Stadium, Canton, Ohio.
|What:
|Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cowboys vs. Steelers
|When:
|8 p.m. ET tonight
|Where:
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH
|Channel:
|FOX (US)
|Live stream:
|PremiumTV (Global)
Let’s discuss all about tonight Pro Football Hall of Fame Game 2021: Cowboys vs Stellers, where when, and how to watch and history of NFL Hall Of Fame.
FOOTBALL BACK ON YOUR TV IN ONE WEEK!@steelers vs @dallascowboys in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game!
: Thursday, August 5 on FOX pic.twitter.com/mVf5fmYizW
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 29, 2021
2021 Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs. Steelers Preview
Most of the Cowboys stars will be held out of this first preseason game. 16 Cowboys players did not make the trip, including Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, DeMarcos Lawrence, Tyron Smith, Zach Martin and Blake Jarwin.
While others like CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott did make the trip, they could see very limited or no action at all.
Look for Garrett Gilbert to get the start behind center for the Boys. Other notable Cowboys to watch are rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. He’s starred in training camp and he will have high expectations as the Cowboys’ first round draft selection.
Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was their second round pick and after a rocky start, he seems to be performing well lately, so fans will want to keep an eye on him.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing Eric Ebron and DeMarkus Any among others, but fans will likely get their first look at rookie running back Najee Harris, who has played well during training camp.
QB Dwayne Haskins wants to challenge Mason Rudolph for the backup spot and he will get his chance to play tonight.
How to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs Steelers tonight
The Hall of Fame Game from Canton, OH will be broadcast nationally on Fox in the United States. The game is normally shown on NBC, but because of 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage, the game has been moved to Fox.
To stream the game globally, we recommend PremiumTV, which features a crystal-clear HD stream on your computer or mobile devices without the need for a VPN or cable connection.
History of the Hall of Fame game
The first-ever Hall of Fame Game was held in 1962, on the day the Hall of Fame broke ground to construct their main building. The second game was then played the day after the Hall of Fame opened its doors for the first time.
Since then, the game has been played every year, with just four absences. No contest was played in 1966, the first season after the NFL-AFL merger. In 2011, the game was canceled due to the NFL lockout. In 2016, poor field conditions led to the cancelation before it was canceled again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall of Fame Game results
What are the results of the Hall of Fame game throughout its history?
1962-1970
- New York Giants 21-21 St. Louis Cardinals | 1962
- Pittsburgh Steelers 16-7 Cleveland Browns | 1963
- Baltimore Colts 48-17 Pittsburgh Steelers | 1964
- Washington 21-21 Detroit Lions | 1965
- Philadelphia Eagles 28-13 Cleveland Browns | 1967
- Chicago Bears 30-24 Dallas Cowboys | 1968
- Green Bay Packers 38-24 Atlanta Falcons | 1969
- New Orleans Saints 14-13 Minnesota Vikings | 1970
1971-1980
- Los Angeles Rams 17-6 Houston Oilers | 1971
- Kansas City Chiefs 23-17 New York Giants | 1972
- San Francisco 49ers 20-7 New England Patriots | 1973
- St. Louis Cardinals 21-13 Buffalo Bills | 1974
- Washington 17-9 Cincinnati Bengals | 1975
- Denver Broncos 10-7 Detroit Lions | 1976
- Chicago Bears 20-6 New York Jets | 1977
- Philadelphia Eagles 17-3 Miami Dolphins | 1978
- Oakland Raiders 20-13 Atlanta Falcons | 1979
- San Diego Chargers 0-0 Green Bay Packers | 1980
The game was called in the 4th quarter due to severe lightning.
1981-1990
- Cleveland Browns 24-10 Atlanta Falcons | 1981
- Minnesota Vikings 30-14 Baltimore Colts | 1982
- Pittsburgh Steelers 27-14 New Orleans Saints | 1983
- Seattle Seahawks 38-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1984
- New York Giants 21-20 Houston Oilers | 1985
- New England Patriots 21-16 St. Louis Cardinals | 1986
- San Francisco 49ers 20-7 Kansas City Chiefs | 1987
- Cincinnati Bengals 14-7 Los Angeles Rams | 1988
- Washington 31-6 Buffalo Bills | 1989
- Chicago Bears 13-0 Cleveland Browns | 1990
1991-2000
- Detroit Lions 14-3 Denver Broncos | 1991
- New York Jets 41-14 Philadelphia Eagles | 1992
- Los Angeles Raiders 19-3 Green Bay Packers | 1993
- Atlanta Falcons 21-17 San Diego Chargers | 1994
- Carolina Panthers 20-14 Jacksonville Jaguars | 1995
- Indianapolis Colts 10-3 New Orleans Saints | 1996
- Minnesota Vikings 28-26 Seattle Seahawks | 1997
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-6 Pittsburgh Steelers | 1998
- Cleveland Browns 20-17 Dallas Cowboys | 1999
- New England Patriots 20-0 San Francisco 49ers | 2000
2001-2010
- St. Louis Rams 17-10 Miami Dolphins | 2001
- New York Giants 34-17 Houston Texans | 2002
- Kansas City Chiefs 9-0 Green Bay Packers | 2003
The game was called in the 3rd quarter due to severe lightning.
- Washington 20-17 Denver Broncos | 2004
- Chicago Bears 27-24 Miami Dolphins | 2005
- Oakland Raiders 16-10 Philadelphia Eagles | 2006
- Pittsburgh Steelers 20-7 New Orleans Saints | 2007
- Washington 30-16 Indianapolis Colts | 2008
- Tennessee Titans 21-18 Buffalo Bills | 2009
- Dallas Cowboys 16-7 Cincinnati Bengals | 2010
2011-2020
- The 2011 Hall of Fame game was canceled due to the NFL lockout.
- New Orleans Saints 17-10 Arizona Cardinals | 2012
- Dallas Cowboys 24-20 Miami Dolphins | 2013
- New York Giants 17-13 Buffalo Bills | 2014
- Minnesota Vikings 14-3 Pittsburgh Steelers | 2015
- The 2016 Hall of Fame game was canceled due to poor field conditions.
- Dallas Cowboys 20-18 Arizona Cardinals | 2017
- Baltimore Ravens 17-16 Chicago Bears | 2018
- Denver Broncos 14-10 Atlanta Falcons | 2019
- The 2020 Hall of Fame game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more at real source
