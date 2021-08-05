Tonight is the night. the NFL is officially back. Sure it’s not a regular season game, but the long offseason is winding up and today we finally get to see some teams hit the field as the Dallas Cowboys meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

Let’s discuss all about tonight Pro Football Hall of Fame Game 2021: Cowboys vs Stellers, where when, and how to watch and history of NFL Hall Of Fame.

FOOTBALL BACK ON YOUR TV IN ONE WEEK!@steelers vs @dallascowboys in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game! : Thursday, August 5 on FOX pic.twitter.com/mVf5fmYizW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 29, 2021

2021 Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs. Steelers Preview

Most of the Cowboys stars will be held out of this first preseason game. 16 Cowboys players did not make the trip, including Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, DeMarcos Lawrence, Tyron Smith, Zach Martin and Blake Jarwin.

While others like CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott did make the trip, they could see very limited or no action at all.

Look for Garrett Gilbert to get the start behind center for the Boys. Other notable Cowboys to watch are rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. He’s starred in training camp and he will have high expectations as the Cowboys’ first round draft selection.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph was their second round pick and after a rocky start, he seems to be performing well lately, so fans will want to keep an eye on him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing Eric Ebron and DeMarkus Any among others, but fans will likely get their first look at rookie running back Najee Harris, who has played well during training camp.

QB Dwayne Haskins wants to challenge Mason Rudolph for the backup spot and he will get his chance to play tonight.

How to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs Steelers tonight



The Hall of Fame Game from Canton, OH will be broadcast nationally on Fox in the United States. The game is normally shown on NBC, but because of 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage, the game has been moved to Fox.

To stream the game globally, we recommend PremiumTV, which features a crystal-clear HD stream on your computer or mobile devices without the need for a VPN or cable connection.

History of the Hall of Fame game

The first-ever Hall of Fame Game was held in 1962, on the day the Hall of Fame broke ground to construct their main building. The second game was then played the day after the Hall of Fame opened its doors for the first time.

Since then, the game has been played every year, with just four absences. No contest was played in 1966, the first season after the NFL-AFL merger. In 2011, the game was canceled due to the NFL lockout. In 2016, poor field conditions led to the cancelation before it was canceled again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall of Fame Game results

What are the results of the Hall of Fame game throughout its history?

1962-1970

New York Giants 21-21 St. Louis Cardinals | 1962

Pittsburgh Steelers 16-7 Cleveland Browns | 1963

Baltimore Colts 48-17 Pittsburgh Steelers | 1964

Washington 21-21 Detroit Lions | 1965

Philadelphia Eagles 28-13 Cleveland Browns | 1967

Chicago Bears 30-24 Dallas Cowboys | 1968

Green Bay Packers 38-24 Atlanta Falcons | 1969

New Orleans Saints 14-13 Minnesota Vikings | 1970

1971-1980

Los Angeles Rams 17-6 Houston Oilers | 1971

Kansas City Chiefs 23-17 New York Giants | 1972

San Francisco 49ers 20-7 New England Patriots | 1973

St. Louis Cardinals 21-13 Buffalo Bills | 1974

Washington 17-9 Cincinnati Bengals | 1975

Denver Broncos 10-7 Detroit Lions | 1976

Chicago Bears 20-6 New York Jets | 1977

Philadelphia Eagles 17-3 Miami Dolphins | 1978

Oakland Raiders 20-13 Atlanta Falcons | 1979

San Diego Chargers 0-0 Green Bay Packers | 1980

The game was called in the 4th quarter due to severe lightning.

1981-1990

Cleveland Browns 24-10 Atlanta Falcons | 1981

Minnesota Vikings 30-14 Baltimore Colts | 1982

Pittsburgh Steelers 27-14 New Orleans Saints | 1983

Seattle Seahawks 38-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 1984

New York Giants 21-20 Houston Oilers | 1985

New England Patriots 21-16 St. Louis Cardinals | 1986

San Francisco 49ers 20-7 Kansas City Chiefs | 1987

Cincinnati Bengals 14-7 Los Angeles Rams | 1988

Washington 31-6 Buffalo Bills | 1989

Chicago Bears 13-0 Cleveland Browns | 1990

1991-2000

Detroit Lions 14-3 Denver Broncos | 1991

New York Jets 41-14 Philadelphia Eagles | 1992

Los Angeles Raiders 19-3 Green Bay Packers | 1993

Atlanta Falcons 21-17 San Diego Chargers | 1994

Carolina Panthers 20-14 Jacksonville Jaguars | 1995

Indianapolis Colts 10-3 New Orleans Saints | 1996

Minnesota Vikings 28-26 Seattle Seahawks | 1997

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-6 Pittsburgh Steelers | 1998

Cleveland Browns 20-17 Dallas Cowboys | 1999

New England Patriots 20-0 San Francisco 49ers | 2000

2001-2010

St. Louis Rams 17-10 Miami Dolphins | 2001

New York Giants 34-17 Houston Texans | 2002

Kansas City Chiefs 9-0 Green Bay Packers | 2003

The game was called in the 3rd quarter due to severe lightning. Washington 20-17 Denver Broncos | 2004

Chicago Bears 27-24 Miami Dolphins | 2005

Oakland Raiders 16-10 Philadelphia Eagles | 2006

Pittsburgh Steelers 20-7 New Orleans Saints | 2007

Washington 30-16 Indianapolis Colts | 2008

Tennessee Titans 21-18 Buffalo Bills | 2009

Dallas Cowboys 16-7 Cincinnati Bengals | 2010

2011-2020

The 2011 Hall of Fame game was canceled due to the NFL lockout.

New Orleans Saints 17-10 Arizona Cardinals | 2012

Dallas Cowboys 24-20 Miami Dolphins | 2013

New York Giants 17-13 Buffalo Bills | 2014

Minnesota Vikings 14-3 Pittsburgh Steelers | 2015

The 2016 Hall of Fame game was canceled due to poor field conditions.

Dallas Cowboys 20-18 Arizona Cardinals | 2017

Baltimore Ravens 17-16 Chicago Bears | 2018

Denver Broncos 14-10 Atlanta Falcons | 2019

The 2020 Hall of Fame game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more at real source



