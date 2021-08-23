The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games concluded earlier this month with the United States finishing first with 113 total medals and a Games-best 39 gold medals. Now it’s time for the second round of competition in Japan, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which will take place from Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, September 5.

What Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony When Tuesday, August 24, 2021 @ 7 a.m. EST / 4 a.m. PST Where Olympic Stadium – Tokyo Japan TV Broadcast NBCSN Live Stream OLYMTV

Every four years, the Olympic Games don’t start without first hosting the opening ceremony, and the same goes for the Paralympics. Broadcast on television on NBC in the United States, the Paralympics Opening Ceremony will air live on Tuesday morning.

When Was the First Paralympics

Per Olympics.com, the first iteration of the Paralympics took place in 1948 at a hospital in England when rehabbing World War II veterans participated in an archery contest as part of their program. The competition went international in 1952 and has followed the Olympics around the globe since 1960.

Covering athletes who experience a wide range of impairments, the Paralympics or “parallel Olympics” feature 22 events in the Summer Games. New to the IPC list of sports for the Tokyo 2020 Games are badminton and taekwondo.

How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony



Broadcasting live and on replay on NBCSN, the 2020 Paralympics and Opening Ceremony will primarily live on the NBC sub-channel, which comes with qualifying television subscriptions. For fans abroad looking for American coverage, however, access may be restricted. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, OLYMTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in full HD with OLYMTV without cable from anywhere.

Who Won the 2016 Paralympics

At the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, China led all nations in total medal count (239) and gold medals (107). Great Britain, Ukraine, the United States, and Australia rounded out the top five nations with the most medals. Of the 159 countries that participated, 83 won at least one medal at the Games.

List of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Sports

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Boccia

Canoe

Cycling

Equestrian

Football 5-a-side

Goalball

Judo

Powerlifting

Rowing

Shooting Para sport

Sitting volleyball

Swimming

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Triathlon

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair fencing

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis

Paralympic Games Live Stream (worldwide) TV Coverage/Channels list

If you aren’t in the United States, here we will show you how to watch or stream live online the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It doesn’t matter where you at, surely you can find a way to watch them:

Country TV Channels Live Stream Argentina TV Publica/Deportv, Claro Australia Seven Network 7 NETWORK AND OLYMTV Brazil EBC/TV Brasil, TV Globo, NPC Brazil OLYMTV Canada Accessible Media Inc (AMItv), Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), Sportsnet, SRC OLYMTV France France Télévisions OLYMTV Germany ARD, ZDF OLYMTV Italy RAI OLYMTV Mexico Televisa/TUDN, Claro, Fundación Teletón México, A.C (Teleton), Vivir sin Límites OLYMTV Nigeria Supersport, Integral / NTA, TV5 Monde Portugal RTP Spain TVE OLYMTV United Kingdom Channel 4 OLYMTV United States NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Peacock and OLYMTV

