Equestrian has been a part of the Paralympics program since the 1996 Games which were hosted in Atlanta, Georgia. With a total of 11 medals up for grabs, and like its Olympics counterpart, is a mixed-gendered sport.

About Paralympics Equestrian

As with many sports within the Paralympics, fair competition in equestrianism is preserved by the use of a grading system. The system helps the athletes to compete against similarly impaired opponents.

Each nation’s team includes four athletes who compete in the dressage within their respective grade, with each grade having its own set of gold, silver, and bronze medals. The top eight athletes from each grade in the individual competition then compete in the freestyle event. In freestyle, the athletes choreograph a routine to a song of their choice to guide their horse through. The routine must display particular skills set forth by the judges and must be performed from memory.

Additionally, there is a team championship with a set of medals up for grabs as well. Only three athletes from each nation can compete in the team contest.

Understanding “Grades” in Paralympics Equestrian

In total, there are 10 eligible impairments that allow athletes to qualify for the Paralympics and over 50 athletic profiles that help to determine grouping for similarly impaired athletes.

In equestrian dressage, there are five different grades that athletes are designated for competition, depending on their profile.

Grade I athletes have the most extreme physical limitations, affecting all four limbs or their trunk, and movement limitations digress in lower limb restrictions through Grade III.

Grade IV is reserved for primary impairment of the upper limbs, as well as athletes of short stature and the visually impaired. Athletes that fit Grade V include the visually impaired as well, in addition to those with mild impairment of one or two limbs, including deficiency in muscle strength.

Paralympics Equestrian Team USA Tokyo 2020

Beatrice de Lavalette

Rebecca Hart

Kate Shoemaker

Roxanne Trunnel

Equestrian at the 2020 Summer Paralympics Schedule

Date / Time (Eastern) Event – Grade Thursday, August 26 @ 3 a.m. Dressage Individual Test – Grade II (Medal Event) Thursday, August 26 @ 4:51 a.m. Dressage Individual Test – Grade IV (Medal Event) Thursday, August 26 @ 7:31 a.m. Dressage Individual Test – Grade V (Medal Event) Friday, August 27 @ 3 a.m. Dressage Individual Test – Grade I (Medal Event) Friday, August 27 @ 6:14 a.m. Dressage Individual Test – Grade III (Medal Event) Saturday, August 28 @ 4:00 a.m. Dressage Test Test to Music Saturday, August 28 @ 5:14 a.m. Dressage Team Test to Music Saturday, August 28 @ 6:54 a.m. Dressage Team Test to Music Sunday, August 29 @ 5:00 a.m. Dressage Team Test to Music Sunday, August 29 @ 6:32 a.m. Dressage Team Test to Music (Medal Event) Monday, August 30 @ 3:00 a.m. Dressage Individual Freestyle Test – Grade IV (Medal Event) Monday, August 30 @ 4:14 a.m. Dressage Individual Freestyle Test – Grade V (Medal Event) Monday, August 30 @ 5:33 a.m. Dressage Individual Freestyle Test – Grade III (Medal Event) Monday, August 30 @ 6:47 a.m. Dressage Individual Freestyle Test – Grade II (Medal Event) Monday, August 30 @ 8:01 a.m. Dressage Individual Freestyle Test – Grade I (Medal Event)

