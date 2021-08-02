Research shows that humans have been riding horses for more than 6,000 years, yet the sport of equestrian made its official debut in the Olympics in the 1912 Stockholm games. Far beyond horseback riding, equestrian is broken down into three disciplines: dressage, jumping, and eventing, each of which is an Olympic event.

The United States Equestrian Team made history in two ways this week at the Tokyo games when they took home the silver medal in team dressage. First, it was the best finish for the Americans in the event in 73 years, improving on 2016’s bronze medal finish. Second, the U.S. team was led by 56-year-old Steffen Peters, who became the oldest person to medal in an Olympic event.

A show of chemistry between horse and rider, dressage evaluates “an athletes’ ability to make their horse move quickly from side to side, transition into a gallop or rapidly change direction, using subtle commands,” according to the event’s official Olympic page.

At the 2020 Olympics, Germany took home the team dressage gold medal, while the U.S. and Great Britain followed with silver and bronze respectively. In the individual competition, Germans Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Isabell Werth earned gold and silver, while Charlotte Dujardin of Great Britain won the bronze.

Drawing from the other two equestrian disciplines, eventing is a three-part that requires skill at both jumping and dressage but also mastering a cross-country course that includes obstacles like fences, water, and hedges in a race against the clock.

Boasting a field of 65 horse and athlete combinations, eventing is an extremely competitive field that will result in just three winners of the individual and team events. At the 2016 Games in Rio, France took the team gold, followed by Germany and Australia. Michael Jung earned the individual top spot, with Astier Nicolas of France earning silver and Phillip Dutton finishing with bronze.

With a larger field than even eventing, jumping features 75 horse and rider combinations competing for gold. The goal is to race against the clock and cleanly clear 12-15 “knockable” obstacles, with time penalties taking place for skipped or failed obstacles. The obstacles on the course include water and walls, as well as “trebles”, or boxes.

The 2016 winners of the jumping event were, in order from gold to bronze, Nick Skelton, Peder Fredricson, and Eric Lamaze of Great Britain, Sweden, and Canada. In team jumping, France took the gold in Rio, with the United States winning the silver, while Germany took the bronze.

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 31 24 14 13 United States 59 20 23 16 Japan 31 17 5 9 Australia 31 14 3 14 Russian Olympic Committee 44 12 19 13 Great Britain 32 10 10 12 France 21 5 10 6 South Korea 17 5 4 8 Italy 27 4 8 15 Netherlands 17 4 7 6

