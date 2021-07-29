With just one match left in the group stage of the women’s rugby sevens, only two teams have secured their spot in the playoffs. That means four of Thursday night’s contests have crucial implications, setting up an entertaining slate of matches.

Women’s Rugby Sevens Pool Event Details



Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

If the Canadians win over France, the three teams would be 2-1 and the head-to-head records wouldn’t settle the matter. Turning to “points for” to decide the tie-breaker, Fiji currently sits 14 points behind Canada and 21 points behind France. Of course, if France wins and Fiji wins, they’ll both advance.

Women’s Rugby Match Previews

*All days are based on time in the United States

Fiji vs Brazil Preview 8 p.m. ET*

Barring a truly miraculous utter domination of Fiji in Thursday night’s match, Brazil won’t be playing for a medal in women’s rugby sevens at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It has been a rough go for the Brazilians, who have been outscored 73-5. The Olympics are about many things, however, and one of those things is national pride, which is what Brazil will be competing for against Fiji.

To advance to the next round, Fiji just needs to win their match, and they’ll keep their hopes alive for the gold medal. To secure a spot, however, they may need a big scoring affair. After falling 12-5 to France in their first match at this year’s games, Fiji responded with a 26-12 victory over Canada. This sets up a situation where a victory would put them at 2-1.

Canada vs France Preview 8:30 p.m. ET*

France has all but locked up its spot in the women’s rugby sevens quarter-finals at the Olympics. Winning a third consecutive match to sweep Pool B, however, would guarantee them advancement, as well as a pairing against the runner-up from another group. They’ve outscored their opponents 52-10, but Canada is their toughest competition yet.

Coming off of a 33-0 first match victory over Brazil, Canada had no answers early for Fiji, falling behind 26-0. Their 12 second-half points came far too late but could provide a bit of momentum heading into their final match in Pool B against France. A loss would likely mean a missed opportunity to repeat 2016’s appearance on the medal podium.

China vs Japan Preview 9 p.m. ET*

The only match with no barring on the next round, China and Japan face each other in a battle of the winless. The bright spot, however, is that one of them is likely to finish with a taste of victory in Pool C. China is the likely victor for the mere fact that they’ve outscored Japan 24-7 in their other contests. Additionally, teams the Americans and Australians combined for 11 more points against Japan’s defense than China’s.

Olympics Women’s Rugby 7s Live Stream



NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view all swimming events. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV.

OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Rugby live stream events from anywhere.

Australia vs United States Preview 9:30 p.m. ET*

Clearly the better two teams in Pool C, the Americans and Australians will now battle to see who is the best team in the group. To the victor goes the better matchup in the playoffs, while the other goes on to face a different pool winner. Australia is looking to defend their gold medal from the 2016 Rio Games, while the Americans are looking to improve on their fifth-place finish from that year.

Great Britain vs Kenya Preview 10 p.m. ET*

Hoping to reach the playoffs, Great Britain couldn’t have drawn a better opponent to close group-play with than Kenya. Sitting at 1-1 after defeating the ROC and laying New Zealand close, the British just need to win, owning the tie-breaker over the representatives from Russia. Kenya has scored just 19 points at the Olympics, getting outscored 19-64. Even an upset over the British would do little more than just feel good for the athletes.

New Zealand vs ROC Preview 10:30 p.m. ET*

2016’s silver medal winner, New Zealand should be the favorite on Thursday night as they look to secure Pool A with a victory over the ROC. There’s still a chance, however, for the Russian athletes to pull off the upset, as the New Zealanders haven’t quite looked unbeatable. Seven points scored by Kenya and a narrow 26-21 win over Great Britain for New Zealand should give the ROC a ray of hope.

Women’s Rugby Sevens Medal Games Schedule

Bronze Medal Game – Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ 4:30 a.m. ET

Gold Medal Game – Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ 5 a.m. ET

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze Japan 25 15 4 6 China 29 14 6 9 United States 37 13 14 10 Russian Olympic Committee 27 8 11 8 Australia 20 8 2 10 Great Britain 18 5 7 6 South Korea 12 4 3 5 France 11 3 5 3 Germany 13 3 3 7 Italy 19 2 7 10

The post Women’s Rugby Sevens Tokyo 2020: live stream, Schedule, Preview, How to Watch Olympic Rugby 7s appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Women’s Rugby Sevens Tokyo 2020: live stream, Schedule, Preview, How to Watch Olympic Rugby 7s