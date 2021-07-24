The men’s team was up in the qualifying round of Olympic gymnastics last night and early this morning, and today, Simone Biles and Co. will be making their debut in Tokyo.

What Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Women’s Gymnastics Qualifications When Sat., July 24, 2021 – Sun., July 25, 2021

Subdiv. 1 at 9 p.m. ET Saturday – Subdiv. 2 at 10:50 pm. ET – Subdiv. 3 (USA) at 2:10 a.m. ET.

Subdiv. 4 at 4:05 a.m. ET. Women’s Team

Women’s All-Around

Women’s Vault & Bars

Women’s Floor Exercise

Women’s Beam Where Ariake Gymnastics Center TV Broadcast NBC Live Stream Click Here To Watch (Global)

Women’s gymnastics should prove to be a very popular event to watch with Biles back along with a completely different Team USA around her than the final five that won Gold in 2016, which included Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman.

The women compete in the team competition and four apparatuses and the qualifiers start tonight at 9 p.m. ET and will go into Sunday morning for the other subdivisions. Watch the Olympics Gymnastics HERE

U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team

The competition includes twelve women’s teams of four athletes each. This year, the women’s team is made up of six members, with a new structure of a four-member team and two specialists. The International Gymnastics Federation added the two individual spots to allow smaller countries that couldn’t field an entire team to still participate.

The women’s gymnastics competition takes place in four phases or subdivisions, with qualification first starting tonight. Team USA is in subdivision three.

Subdivision three includes mixed group 1 (Australia, Portugal Romania, and Slovakia), mixed group 8 (Chile, Jamaica, Peru, Poland, and Turkey), Netherlands, and United States.

Simone Biles

If you are not aware of who Biles is by now, you’ve likely been living under a rock. Biles is considered the GOAT (greatest of all time) of women’s gymnastics, if not international gymnastics as a whole. While most will remember her amazing performance in the Rio Games, where she won four gold medals and a bronze.

Aside from being a threat to medal on any apparatus, Biles significantly levels up her degree of difficulty and does it with what looks like such ease. The Texas native will definitely be mist-see TV during the Tokyo Olympics. Stream the Simone Biles perform from Tokyo 2020

Jordan Chiles

For those unfamiliar with Chiles, she certainly made an impact at the trials in St. Louis. Chiles struggled with some inconsistency until Biles invited her to train with her down in Texas. Since then, the difference has been apparent. She’ll be a major player in the team competition and is expected to contend for a medal in a few apparatus events.

Sunisa Lee

The 18-year-old Lee has had quite a rough road to Tokyo is she dealt with several personal family illnesses. She had her parents in attendance in St. Louis and she performed brilliantly, scoring the second-best all-around scores. Her go-to event will be the uneven bars, where she could look to medal.

Grace McCallum

McCallum had some stiff competition for the final spot for team competition, and if that wasn’t enough, she was recovering from surgery on her hand. Look for her to help the team on the balance beam especially.

McKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are the two specialists for Team USA. Carey will look to medal on floor and vault, while Skinner will likely content on floor, vault and balance beam.

Watch Women’s gymnastics live stream at the Tokyo Olympics

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will tough to viewing all Gymnastics events. In this case, we recommend you check out GymnasticsPass.

How to watch Artistics Gymnastics from anywher?

GymnasticsPass allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, GymnasticsPass global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Women’s Gymnastics live stream events from anywhere.

Team US Women’s Gymnastics schedule:

All times eastern

July 25 : Women’s qualification feat. Team USA (7:30 p.m.)

: Women’s qualification feat. Team USA (7:30 p.m.) July 26 : Men’s team final (8:30 p.m.)

: Men’s team final (8:30 p.m.) July 27 : Women’s team final (8 p.m.)

: Women’s team final (8 p.m.) July 28 : Men’s all-around final (8 p.m.)

: Men’s all-around final (8 p.m.) July 29 : Women’s all-around final (8 p.m.)

: Women’s all-around final (8 p.m.) August 1 : Event finals – Men’s floor/pommel (4:45 p.m.), women’s vault/uneven bars (9 p.m., 11 p.m.)

: Event finals – Men’s floor/pommel (4:45 p.m.), women’s vault/uneven bars (9 p.m., 11 p.m.) August 2 : Event finals – Men’s rings/vault (4 p.m.), Women’s floor (9:30 p.m.)

: Event finals – Men’s rings/vault (4 p.m.), Women’s floor (9:30 p.m.) August 3: Event finals – Men’s parallel bars (2:30 p.m.), Men’s high bar (9:30 pm), women’s beam (10:45 p.m.)

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 3 2 0 1 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 Iran 1 1 0 0 South Korea 1 1 0 0 Belgium 1 0 1 0 India 1 0 1 0 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 Russian Olympic Committee 1 0 1 0 Serbia 1 0 1 0 Indonesia 1 0 0 1 Mexico 1 1 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Switzerland 1 0 0 1

The post Women’s Gymnastics Schedule: live stream, Athletes, how to watch Simone Biles and USA Team appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Women’s Gymnastics Schedule: live stream, Athletes, how to watch Simone Biles and USA Team