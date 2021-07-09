On Friday morning, Novak Djokovic can draw one within one match of securing his 19th major title. All he needs to do is defeat No.10 Denis Shapovalov in his semi-final match at Wimbledon. Before the top men’s tennis player in the world takes center court in pursuit of history, another match will determine the first final qualifier. No.7 Matteo Berrettini will take on No.14 Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic vs Shapovalov Preview

Djokovic was the lead subject of focus entering this year’s Wimbledon, and rightfully so. With two Grand Slam titles secured already in 2021, the 34-year-old is on an impressive run. Factoring last year’s cancelation of the tournament, Djokovic has won The Championships in London the last two times, in both 2018 and 2019.

With the exception of losing his first set at Wimbledon this year, Djokovic hasn’t dropped a frame. He’s swept his competition clean on through the quarter-finals. If that opening set loss to 19-year-old Jack Draper of the United Kingdom is his only for the tournament, he’ll surely take it.

As smooth as Djokovic’s journey to the semi-final has been, his opponent Shapovalov can’t say the same, though he won’t complain either. The 22-year-old playing out of Canada has had some close calls, advancing via the final frame twice.

It’s been an interesting tournament for the No.12 player in the world, having strong outings in the third and fourth round after taking the second round by walkover. He’s a professional, but he’s also inexperienced at this round of play in a Grand Slam event. Reaching the semi-finals is a new personal best, topping his quarter-final appearance in the 2020 U.S. Open. His best result so far this year was the third round at the Australian Open.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Hubert Hurkacz Game Preview

The 25-year-old Berrettini is making his second appearance in a Major semifinal (2019 US Open). The only other Italian man to reach the last four at Wimbledon was Nicola Pietrangeli in 1960. A big hitter with a powerful serve, he won the grass-court Queens Club event leading to Wimbledon. Hurkacz, 24 and from Poland, is enjoying his best success at a Major. He ousted eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals in straight sets. The pair have split their two matches, both played on a hard court.

2021 Wimbledon Men’s Semi-Finals and Finals Schedule and Results

Round Date/Time Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Result Semi-Final Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EST / 5:30 a.m. PST #7 Matteo Berrettini #14 Hubert Hurkacz TBD Semi-Final Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 10:30 a.m. EST / 7:30 a.m. PST #1 Novak Djokovic #10 Denis Shapovalov TBD Final Sunday, July 11, 2021 @ TBD TBD TBD TBD

