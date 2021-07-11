Novak Djokovic can move one step closer to completing a rare tennis feat the calendar grand slam when he squares off against Italian Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Everything about Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream, take a look at their road to the final and head-to-head battle preview and more.

Match details

Players: Novak Djokovic vs (7) Matteo Berrettini

Date: 11 July 2021

Tournament: The Championships, Wimbledon

Round: Semifinals

Venue: London, Great Britain

Time: 9:00 AM ET

How to watch: Click here To Watch (Global Coverage)

Wimbledon 2021 final: N. Djokovic vs M. Berrettini preview

Vying for his sixth Wimbledon title, Novak Djokovic will take on Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the final at SW19 on Sunday.

Djokovic is a two-time defending Wimbledon champion, and has won 20 consecutive matches at the tournament. He has also won both the Majors to have taken place in 2021 so far, which means he is on course to complete the Calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic enters the final on a roll. The Serb has won 17 straight matches, a streak that includes his historic victory at Roland Garros, where he became the first man in the Open Era to win all four major titles twice. He has been even tougher on grass, winning 20 straight matches. His last loss on the surface came in the 2018 Queen’s Club final to Marin Cilic.

And Djokovic has shown little weakness so far at Wimbledon 2021. Through six matches he has dropped only one set. That came in the opening set of his opening match; he has won 18 straight sets since and has been pushed to a tiebreaker just twice.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (2-0)

Serbian great Novak Djokovic currently leads their head-to-head record with two wins. Incidentally, the two players have met each other on the Tour only twice and this third meeting, is going to be their biggest yet.

Last two meetings (year/result/tournament)

2021 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-3,6-2,5-7,7-5 6-1 7-5 in the Quarterfinals of the French Open

2019 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-2,6-1 in the group stage of the 2019 ATP Finals.

How to watch Djokovic vs Berrettini men’s final Tennis?

If you’re away from home or just generally looking for streaming coverage of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament I recommend you check out PremiumTV, a non-contract, non-subscription way to watch the sport and entertainment events you want. With no VPN required, PremiumTV brings provides events from around the world with per-event pricing and a high-quality stream. For Wimbledon 2021, PremiumTV is offering access to the full tournament for only $9.99 (one time payment)

NOVAK DJOKOVIC:

Djokovic is trying to win his record-equalling Grand Slam and go level with fellow legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The 34-year-old will be competing in his 30th men’s singles Grand Slam final, vying for his sixth Wimbledon title. He is only one behind Federer’s tally of 31 Slam finals made.

MATTEO BERRETTINI

Twenty-five-year-old Berrettini has a shot at creating history; by becoming the first Italian to win the Wimbledon Championships. The Rome-born big-hitter, who has a shot of winning the Queen’s and Wimbledon double. Can he get the job done in his first-ever Grand Slam final.

Djokovic vs. Berrettini picks

Calvert is leaning over 37.5 total games, but he has two other wagers, both that would pay plus-money. Be sure to see Calvert’s picks and analysis before making your Wimbledon 2021 picks for the men’s final.

The post [Wimbledon Men’s final] Djokovic vs Berrettini Preview, live stream, head-to-head, picks and mores appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [Wimbledon Men’s final] Djokovic vs Berrettini Preview, live stream, head-to-head, picks and mores