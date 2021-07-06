Tennis’ Championships at Wimbledon are getting hot in both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments as both continue toward their title matches. Top-ranked players Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic have reached the quarter-finals and will next face unranked opponents. The potential Championship Finals matchups, however, are intriguing.

What 2021 Wimbledon Championships When June 28 – July 11, 2021 Where Wimbledon – London, England TV Broadcast ESPN (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Global)

Roger Federer still alive on the men’s side and the tournament’s second-ranked ladies player, Aryna Sabalenka, in it as well. Both sit on the opposite side of the bracket of Djokovic and Barty respectively. The action continues from the courts at Wimbledon in London, England on Tuesday, July 6. The women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles will all be in action.

What Channel is 2021 Wimbledon in the United States

In the U.S., the 2021 Wimbledon Championships are being broadcast by the Tennis Channel, as well as being spread across the ESPN network of channels. Or can Stream here

What Channel is 2021 Wimbledon on in Canada

In Canada, coverage of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships is airing on TSN.

What Channel is 2021 Wimbledon on in the United Kingdom

Fans in the U.K. who aren’t able to attend Wimbledon 2021 as part of the 50 percent capacity being allowed, BBC TV and Eurosport UK are broadcasting coverage.

What Channel is 2021 Wimbledon on in Australia

The Nine Network is providing free over-the-air coverage of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in Australia.

What Channel is 2021 Wimbledon on in New Zealand

Tennis fans looking for the 2021 Wimbledon can find coverage on Sky NZ.

History in the Making at Wimbledon 2021

For the men’s title, a win for Djokovic would tie him with Rafael Nadal and Federer for the most career major titles won at 20 each; a victory for Federer would set him in a class of his own with 21 major titles. The two met in the final in 2019, with Djokovic getting the victory.

Already, Federer has made history at Wimbledon on Monday, July 5 when he became the oldest man to reach the quarter-final round at the tournament, per USA Today. Federer is 39 years old and will celebrate his 40th birthday next month. This is the seventh consecutive quarter-final appearance for the legend at Wimbledon, a tournament he has won eight times.

At a much different point in her career, Barty, at 25 years old, is looking for her first victory at Wimbledon. The quarter-final this year is the farthest that she’s gotten, topping her fourth-round finish in 2019. A strong rebound from her second-round exit at Roland Garros, this is her second quarter-final appearance at a major this year. Barty was eliminated in the ladies singles’ quarter-final of the Australian Open back in February.

Coco Gauff Looks to Rebound with Doubles

On Monday, America’s Coco Gauff was eliminated from the women’s singles tournament in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, but her trip isn’t over. Along with Katy McNally, the 12th-ranked duo in the ladies’ doubles tournament look to secure a spot in the quarter-final. They’ll be taking on the Russian pairing of Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on Tuesday, July 6.

Kudermetova was eliminated in the first round of the singles tournament; Gauff defeated Vesnina in two sets in the second round. Gauff’s partner, McNally, didn’t qualify for the singles tournament. This is Gauff’s first appearance in the doubles tournament at Wimbledon, though she and McNally reached the quarter-final at this year’s Australian Open. The pair fell to Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs.

