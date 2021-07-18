Money in the Bank 2021 will be the WWE’s first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view held in front of a full, live, paying audience since Elimination Chamber in March 2020. The weekend surrounding Money in the Bank represents WWE’s full-time return to holding shows on the road, starting with SmackDown on Friday, July 16 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

2021 Money in the Bank Information

Date: Sunday, July 18

Location: Dickies Arena — Fort Worth, Texas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock (US) | Live Stream Here

Money in the Bank takes place on July 18 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The event is built around the WWE’s signature Money in the Bank ladder matches, of which there will be two — one featuring eight men, and the other, eight women — each competing for a world title shot of their choosing at any time they wish to cash in.

Money in the Bank 2021 card

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison vs. Kevin Owens vs. Matt Riddle vs. Ricochet vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Nikki Cross vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBD

WWE championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Raw women’s championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Universal championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

WWE Money in the Bank Preview

WWE Championship

After finally putting his rivalry with Drew McIntyre behind him with a win at Hell in a Cell, Lashley didn’t even get a full day off as his next challenger emerged on Raw. Kingston picked up a singles win over Lashley previously — with the help of McIntyre and Xavier Woods — and used that to challenge Lashley, getting an immediate “yes” from the champ. Lashley beat Woods later that night in a Hell in a Cell match, forcing Kingston to look on from outside the Cell after the match as he continued the attack on his New Day teammate.

Universal Championship

Edge made a surprise return to attack Reigns on SmackDown, leading to the match to be booked. There’s plenty of sense to why Edge would get the title shot. As the Royal Rumble winner, he was guaranteed a match for the belt at WrestleMania. However, Daniel Bryan forced his way in, making the WrestleMania clash a triple threat. Edge is owed his opportunity and will receive it at Money in the Bank

Raw Women’s Championship

After Ripley intentionally got herself disqualified as Flair had taken over the match at Hell in a Cell, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville admonished the champion on Raw. Flair complimented Ripley on finally learning something with her actions, but vowed to beat her, leading to the booking for a second straight pay-per-view. It is possible a stipulation will be added to remove disqualifications from the table, or to put Ripley at risk of losing her title even in the event of a disqualification.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match : The qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank match kicked off on Raw, with Ricochet, Morrison and Riddle all winning matches to secure their spots. McIntyre beat AJ Styles and Randy Orton in a last chance qualifier on Raw. Big E was the first to qualify from the SmackDown side. Owens beat Zayn on SmackDown to earn his spot, winning a brutal Last Man Standing match. Nakamura beat Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro to secure the final two spots in the match.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

The Raw side filled out after a pair of tag team matches with the winning teams qualifying. Carmella was the first woman from SmackDown to qualify, but will receive a title shot instead after Bayley’s injury took her out of her match with Bianca Belair.

