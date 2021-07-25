The fourth and final quarterfinal of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup ensures us of a thrilling match. An experimental United States side will face a tough task as it takes on the “Reggae Boyz” of Jamaica. The winner of this match will take on a dark horse in Qatar, who look brilliant in this tournament. Even though the United States did not qualify for the Olympics, manager Gregg Berhalter went with a team made up primarily of MLS-based players. It has been up and down so far from the Americans, who did manage to win their group, but with another big test in Jamaica, can they step up to the challenge?

Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: USA vs Jamaica Match Preview

For the United States, this is a very strange tournament for fans and players alike. Everyone is well aware that this is not the strongest side that USA can put out, and is more of an “experiment” as Gregg Berhalter says. Looking at it from another perspective, this has been a great opportunity for players to showcase their talents in hopes of a spot on the roster for World Cup Qualifying. There are still some key positions that need to be filled on the main roster, such as a center back to partner with John Brooks and a right back.

Three standout players so far have been defenders Shaquell Moore and Walker Zimmerman, and midfielder Gianluca Busio. Moore, who plays in Spain’s second tier, has been solid defensively. Zimmerman looked extremely solid as well as his center back partner in Miles Robinson. The most exciting player of the bunch is undoubtedly Gianluca Busio. The nineteen year old from Sporting Kansas City is one of the brightest wonderkids in all of CONCACAF. A big game here against Jamaica will only boost his stock and attract more European offers.

This will be no cakewalk for the United States, as Jamaica is a quality side. Led by their talisman Leon Bailey and other players like Bobby Reid and Andre Gray, Jamaica have some serious attacking talent. With many players new to the system, the chemistry is still being worked out, but the quality is most certainly there. The only issue that is prevalent is their defense. The main question is if Jamaica will be able to keep up with the attacking full backs of the US? Either way, this match will be exciting and fast paced.

Predicted line ups

USA: Turner, Vines, Pines, Sands, Robinson, Moore, Lletget, Busio, Accosta, Hoppe, Dike

Jamaica: Blake, Lawrence, Mariappa, Lowe, Fisher, Johnson, Chesterton, Bailey, Magee, Turgott, Gray

