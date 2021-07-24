After a disappointing loss to Sweden to open the Olympics, the U.S. Women’s National Team will look to bounce back against New Zealand when the teams meet on Saturday, July 24 on the second matchday of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. local/7:30 a.m. ET at Saitama Stadium in Saitama.

Japan and the match will be broadcast in the United States onNBCSN and Telemundo, with streaming coverage also provided at NBCOlympics.com and through the OLYMTV. The match will also be replayed later that day on the USA Network at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing on NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch USA vs. New Zealand Olympic soccer online?

Date: Saturday, July 24

Saturday, July 24 Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. ET TV Channels: NBCSN

NBCSN Spanish-language TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Live Streaming: NBCOlympics.com or OLYMTV (Worldwide)

The USA opened the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a 3-0 defeat to Sweden on July 21 at Tokyo Stadium. The loss – which was just the USA’s second defeat in regulation ever at an Olympics – ended the USWNT’s 44-game unbeaten streak, which was the second longest in program history. The USWNT also lost the opening match of the 2008 Beijing Games, a 2-0 setback to Norway, but went on to win the gold medal.

New Zealand is also looking to get back in the win column following a 2-1 defeat to rivals Australia on Wednesday night. The Matildas jumped out to a two-goal lead at the half before the Football Ferns pulled one back in second-half stoppage time, courtesy of 20-year-old Gabi Rennie, who scored in her international debut.



Following the match against the Football Ferns, the USA will finish group play against Australia on July 27 (5 p.m. local / 4 a.m. ET) at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima. That match – which will be played simultaneously with the other Group G game between Sweden and New Zealand – will be broadcast on the USA Network and Telemundo, with streaming coverage also provided at NBCOlympics.com and through the Telemundo Deportes App.

USWNT vs. New Zealand: Starting lineups

So Vlatko Andonovski could have gone a few different directions with his lineup against New Zealand. He could have sent his usual starting lineup out and let the players experience the catharsis of righting what went wrong against Sweden. He could have also rotated the squad to make sure his key players are fresh for the finale against a tougher Australia side. He combined both approaches.

Four regular starters — Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and Christen Press — will get a breather in this one. Meanwhile, Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath will get more starting time as they continue to work on reaching their best form after their long injury layoffs.

The post USWNT vs New Zealand Live Stream: TV Channels, 2nd Match of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Soccer appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: USWNT vs New Zealand Live Stream: TV Channels, 2nd Match of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Soccer