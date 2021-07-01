The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just three weeks away, and athletes are making their final preparations for The Games, including the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team. Before they embark on their Olympic journey, the USWNT is hosting a pair of friendly matches against Mexico in a Send-Off Series. The first contest is scheduled for Thursday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST.

What US Soccer WNT vs Mexico WNT When Thursday, July 1 @ 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 5 @ 5 p.m. Where Pratt & Whitney Stadium @ Rentschler Field – East Hartford, Connecticut TV Broadcast FS1 (USA) Live Stream SoccerPass (Worldwide)

How to watch the USA vs Mexico Women’s Soccer Live Stream?



As one of the best national teams around, the U.S. Women’s National Team friendly against Mexico can be viewed in a number of ways. FS1 will have broadcast coverage in the United States, while UniMás will provide it free over the air as well.

Streaming is available with a TUDN subscription, but if you’re just trying to watch this matchup, it may not make a lot of sense. I recommend you check out SoccerPass, high-quality service with the biggest sports and entertainment events priced individually. For the “Send-Off Series”, SoccerPass is offering both games for just $9.99 total.

2021 Send-Off Series: USA vs Mexico Friendly Soccer Preview

The United States Women’s Soccer program is on quite an impressive run, with five major cup wins over the last four years, highlighted by their 2019 World Cup title. Spanning the last 15 years in contests tracked by FBRef.com, they’ve had tremendous success internationally. There is but one blemish that stands out on their record, however, and that is their quarterfinal loss in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The PK loss to Sweden ended a streak of three consecutive gold medals at the Olympics, and five straight appearances in the final.

2021 has been a good year for the team, still undefeated with a 6-1-0 record, and another SheBelieves Cup in the trophy case. They’ve won four consecutive friendlies, going perfect through June, recording their lone drawback in April against Sweden. The two teams are going to be first-match opponents at the Olympic Games and drew 1-1 in that previous contest. As the team once again pursues gold, they look to build some momentum heading into the tournament.

Mexico is a great warm-up opponent for the American women. Their all-time history against their neighbors to the south falls heavily in their favor. The two teams have met three times, with the United States winning each time, owning a 12-0 scoring differential across all matches. They last faced each other in a 2019 friendly that the Americans won 3-0.

