The final four teams have been set for the 2021 version of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Reigning Asian champions Qatar, who were the invited guests of the tournament, will take on the United States for a spot in the final. Both teams have been impressive and yet worrying in their matches so far, but both have enough quality to take the tournament.

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinal

Who: United States vs Qatar

Kick-off Time: 6:30 P.M ET, Thursday, July 29

Venue: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

National Broadcast: FS1, TUDN, Univision

With the excitement of this tournament reaching an all time high, both Qatar and the USA will look to make some noise. Qatar are really the new kids on the block, making their first appearance in this tournament. Even though little is known by some CONCACAF fans about this middle eastern nation, they have truly impressed everyone so far.

Storyline

The United States have really put out a good performance with a “B/C” squad for this competition. They are coming off a narrow 1-0 win against Jamaica.

Qatar

Qatar has undoubtedly been the biggest surprise of the tournament. A relatively unknown team to most people outside of Asia, Qatar has played extremely good football in this tournament, winning all but one match so far.

In every match, they’ve been able to score two or more goals, including a 4-0 win against Grenada in the group stage. They finished top of their group with seven points, edging out a tough Honduras squad and even beating them 2-0. There are some extremely talented footballers in this squad. One of the main players to watch for is the 24 year old forward Akram Afif.

Formerly of Spanish giants Villarreal, Afif has dominated in the Qatar Stars League for Al Sadd and that dominance has translated to the Gold Cup. Afif has two goals and three assists in four matches, and is making a case for player of the tournament. Another dangerous forward for Qatar is Almoez Ali, who has four goals in four matches in the Gold Cup. A stellar attack has carried Qatar throughout the tournament, but will their defense be able to keep up with the United States?

United States Men’s Soccer Team

For the US, it’s simple; win, and face a full strength Mexico side who are heavy favorites to win the cup, but lose, and face criticism by fans and media alike. Gregg Berhalter created this squad with the main purpose of allowing stars like Pulisic, Mckennie, and Reyna to rest and prepare for next season. Another purpose however was to allow for fringe players like Daryl Dike, Matthew Hoppe, and Gianluca Busio to shine on the main stage.

These players along with a few shockers, including right back Shaquell Moore, have bolstered the US into what potentially could be a rematch with Mexico. They will have to take on a tough Qatar team, but with the Qatari defense looking weak, the United States could have no difficulty breaking it down.

Predicted Line Ups

USA: Turner, Vines, Sands, Robinson, Moore, Lletget, Busio, Acosta, Arriola, Hoppe, Dike

Qatar: Barsham, Ahmed, Hassan, Khoukhi, Al Rawi, Correia, Abdullah, Boudiaf, Al Heidos, Afif, Ali

