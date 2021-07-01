The U.S. women’s national team is set to square off against Mexico on Thursday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The match is the first of two friendlies over five days for the USWNT against El Tri Femenil in a farewell series ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, and the first meeting between the two sides since the 2020 Concacaf Olympic qualifiers.

USA vs Mexico Soccer Info:

Date : Thursday, July 1

: Thursday, July 1 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field — East Hartford, Connecticut

: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field — East Hartford, Connecticut TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream: CLICK HERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The July 1 matchup between the two sides will be the 40th meeting all-time between the Concacaf rivals, and the USWNT has won 37 of the previous 39 meetings.

USWNT Soccer Team News

The team has been on an impressive undefeated streak for over 40 games as they get ready for the long awaited 2020 Tokyo games. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski finally named the Olympic official roster, and the two games against Mexico are a final tune up before the team heads overseas. The USWNT is coming off an impressive Summer Series event where they defeated Portugal, Jamaica, and Nigeria. With the Olympic roster set, expect to see the potential starting eleven to get minutes — especially across the attacking line, along with defensive midfielder Julie Ertz who is working her way back from an MCL sprain.

Mexico Women’s Soccer Team News:



Head coach Monica Vergara has been tasked with elevating the senior women’s national team to glory after a long, tumultuous, relationship with FMF which has viewed women’s football in Mexico with lukewarm interest at best. However, since Vergara’s appointment to the position back in January, the team has gathered several times for five matches across the globe. Mexico is coming off a recent 5-1 loss against Japan, after going undefeated in their first three matches this year. The 21 player roster is heavy with Liga MX Femenil players, with eight player representing Tigres Femenil. Though U.S. fans might be familiar with NWSL players Karina Rodriguez (Washington Spirit), Jimena Lopez (OL Reign) and Maria Sanchez who recently finished a short-term loan with the Houston Dash.

USA vs Mexico Friendly Soccer Preview

The United States Women’s Soccer program is on quite an impressive run, with five major cup wins over the last four years, highlighted by their 2019 World Cup title. Spanning the last 15 years in contests tracked by FBRef.com, they’ve had tremendous success internationally. There is but one blemish that stands out on their record, however, and that is their quarterfinal loss in the 2016 Rio Olympics. The PK loss to Sweden ended a streak of three consecutive gold medals at the Olympics, and five straight appearances in the final.

Mexico is a great warm-up opponent for the American women. Their all-time history against their neighbors to the south falls heavily in their favor. The two teams have met three times, with the United States winning each time, owning a 12-0 scoring differential across all matches. They last faced each other in a 2019 friendly that the Americans won 3-0.

Where watch the Women’s Soccer: USA vs Mexico Online?



As one of the best national teams around, the U.S. Women’s National Team friendly against Mexico can be viewed in a number of ways. FS1 will have broadcast coverage in the United States, while UniMás will provide it free over the air as well.

Streaming is available with a TUDN subscription, but if you’re just trying to watch this matchup, it may not make a lot of sense. I recommend you check out SoccerPass, high-quality service with the biggest sports and entertainment events priced individually. For the “Send-Off Series”, SoccerPass is offering both games for just $9.99 total.

