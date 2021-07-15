The United States will look for a second win in the group stage of the Gold Cup as they take on the French speaking nation of Martinique. Martinique will look to pull off a massive upset after falling 4-1 to Canada, whereas the USA will hope to have a better attacking performance after winning 1-0 against a Haitian side missing five starters.

Martinique vs USA LIVE Deatils

What: Concacaf Gold Cup Soccer 2021 – USMNT vs. Martinique When: Thursday, July 15th, 2021, 9:30 P.M Where: Children’s Mercy, Park, Kansas City TV Broadcast: FS1, TUDN, Univision Live Stream: Click here to watch (Online)

Martinique has not won a match since the 2019 Gold Cup, but they’re not a team that can be taken lightly. The USMNT will still need to put their best foot forward to ensure they take care of business against Les Matinino.

USA vs Martinique Match preview

Martinique: The small island country of Martinique were undoubtedly the favorites to finish bottom of group b, but even if they are considered the minnows of the group, they still have some decent players. Due to the country’s dual nationality policy, French born players such as Emmanuel Riviere and Kevin Fortune, who apply their trades in Europe, are two of the standout names from this squad.

In fact, Martinique took the lead in the first match against the Canadians, with Emmanuel Riviere getting on the scoresheet. With some French players in the side, will there be enough quality for them to hang with one of the favorites to win the tournament

How to watch USA vs Martinique Via Live Stream?



United States

With the “B” squad being brought out for the Gold Cup, not many people knew what to expect from the United States this tournament. Manager Gregg Berlhalter calls this squad an “experimental squad” and is clearly giving other players a chance in the national team spotlight. One of those generally unknown players was Shaq Moore, a right back who applies his trade at CD Tenerife in Spain’s Segunda Division.

Moore was extremely impressive against Haiti and his defensive talents are one to behold. He could very well give Reggie Cannon a run for his money in this tournament. Another player that many USMNT fans are excited about is the midfielder Gianluca Busio from Sporting KC.

Linked with Serie A side Sassulo, Busio came on as a sub in the first match and made an instant impact. He could very well take the starting position as a CDM away from Jackson Yueill.

Predicted Line ups:

Martinique – Meslien, Barthelrery, Babin, Cretinoir, Burner, Herelle, Abaul, Vitulin, Thimon, Fortune, Riviere

USA – Turner, Cannon, Zimmerman, Robinson, Vines, Acosta, Busio, Lletget, Hoppe, Lewis, Dike

Prediction

This U.S. will be looking for a convincing win to build momentum, and they get it thanks to Daryl Dike scoring a goal in each half. Pick: USA 4, Martinique 0

With only a 1-0 win against Haiti where not much creativity was being shown, and with the injury to Paul Arriola, USMNT fans are worried where that creativity will come from when the US plays tougher opponents.

