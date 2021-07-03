After knocking out the 2014 world cup winners in Germany, England will be looking to keep their momentum going as they face a Ukraine side who scored a 120th minute winner against Sweden.

Ukraine vs. England

Date : Saturday, July 3

: Saturday, July 3 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico — Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico — Rome, Italy TV: ABC and TUDN

ABC and TUDN Live stream: PremiumTV

England has yet to concede in this tournament, and recently changed their formation to a back five, which saw Manchester City right back Kyle Walker move to a right center back role, helping cover for Harry Maguire and fellow club teammate John Stones. While Germany held possession in the middle of the park. England hit well on the counter attack, and the substitution of Jack Grealish help play a big part in both goals. Harry Kane also finally got on the scoresheet, so the Three Lions will be looking for him to play a big part against Ukraine.

Where to stream Ukraine vs. England Soccer?

ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Euro matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $14.99.

Euro Quarter finals: Ukraine vs. England live stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of Ukraine vs. England and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season. Or best try PremiumTV Complete Euro Pass offer.

Ukraine vs. England live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch a Ukraine vs. England free live stream on ITV or by using the ITV Hub. The entire tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

For the Ukrainians, they have nothing to lose in this situation. England are the favorites out of this side of the bracket to make it to the final, so Ukraine will attempt to play their style and really feed the ball to Zinchenko, undoubtedly their best player. It will be an extremely tough test for Ukraine, but if they can frustrate that England front line, in which Jadon Sancho, fresh off his transfer to Manchester United, is set to start, then we could see an upset here.

Prediction

The Three Lions build off of the win over Germany and cruise into the last four thanks to a Harry Kane double. Pick: England 3, Ukraine 0

The post Ukraine vs England: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch Euro Quarter Final appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Ukraine vs England: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch Euro Quarter Final