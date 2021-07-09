There’s not a single title fight on the card, yet UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10 is the MMA event of the year. Headlined by Poirier vs McGregor 3, Gilbert Burns, Greg Hardy, and “Sugar Sean” O’Malley are just some of the names featured across the evening’s six fights.

What UFC 264 – Poirier vs McGregor 3 When Saturday, July 10, 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST Where T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast ESPN+ (Main Card Pay-Per-View) Live Stream Weigh-In Show, Fan Experience, Pre-ShWeigh-In Show, Fan Experience, Pre-Show and Full Fight (Global)ow and Full Fight (Global)

With a stacked main card, it’s no surprise that UFC 264 has expanded beyond just the T-Mobile Arena, into the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada. Fight week for UFC 264 begins at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on Thursday with the press conference, which is free and open to the public.

How to Watch the Official Weigh-In Show, and Ceremonial Weigh-Ins.

Closed to the public, the UFC 264 Official Weigh-In Show will stream live on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and UFC.com on Friday, July 9 or Fightpass All of the athletes participating in the three cards on Saturday will be in attendance for the Weigh-In Show. Everyone from the closed event will still be at the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins that will follow. The weigh-ins will be available on the aforementioned social channels, as well as TikTok.

Where to buy UFC 264 PPV Fight?



The press conference, weigh-in, and fight cards for UFC 264 spread across social media and a number of streaming platforms; keeping up with everything may be difficult. PremiumTV is offering a complete UFC 264 package on pre-sale, including the weigh-in and press conference, as well as the early prelims, prelims, and main card for the events HERE

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings sports and entertainment fans the biggest events from around the globe. Best of all, there’s no VPN required. UFC 264 is being produced by the UFC on ESPN+, with a pay-per-view event for the main card, while the prelims can be viewed with an ESPN+ subscription. The early preliminaries will require a UFC Fight Pass subscription for non-PremiumTV viewers. Check out the complete Fight Package

UFC 264 Press Conference

The beginning of any UFC event is always the press conference in the days before the fight. Setting the mood for the next 72 hours, UFC president Dana White will be joined by Poirier and McGregor as the media dig for the final details on all of the preparation and emotions leading up to the main event.

There are sure to be questions about the previous two contests between the fighters that have seen each of them knock out the other; In the first bout between Poirier and McGregor, the young Irishman got the better of the American, who returned the favor, ending McGregor’s night in a viral fashion.

One topic that’s sure to come up is Poirier’s wife, who McGregor inserted into the conversation this week. On his Twitter, “The Notorious” himself shared a reported screen-shot of a direct-message request from Mrs. Poirier on Instagram.

UFC Fan Experience Poirier vs McGregor 3

The night before the main event, on July 9, fight fans in Las Vegas can enjoy the UFC 264 Fan Experience. Hosted in the Toshiba Plaza, there will be a number of awesome engagements. Of the activities at the Fan Experience, the league’s new flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, will be doing a Q&A session.

UFC 264 Official Viewing Party

The hottest ticket in sports right now, it’s no surprise that T-Mobile Arena is already sold out for UFC 264. Fans in Las Vegas can purchase tickets to the Official Viewing Party for the event. The official UFC party will be hosted in the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The doors to the event will open at 7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST.

UFC 264 Fight Card

Weight Class Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Lightweight #1 Dustin Poirier (27-6-0, 1 NC)

Odds: -130 #5 Conor McGregor (22-5-0)

Odds: +108 Welterweight #2 Gilbert Burns (19-4-0)

Odds: +125 #4 Stephen Thompson (16-4-1)

Odds: -155 Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa (12-3-0)

Odds: -137 Greg Hardy (7-3-0, 1 NC)

Odds: +110 Women’s Bantamweight #4 Irene Aldana (12-6-0)

Odds: -125 #5 Tana Kunitskaya (14-5-0, 1 NC)

Odds: +100 Bantamweight Sean O’Malley (13-1-0)

Odds: -835 Kris Moutinho (Debut)

Odds: +525

