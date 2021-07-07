It’s a rumble down under on Wednesday in boxing as two of Australia’s top fighters battle for titles. The main prize? The WBO Global Super Welter Title. On the defense inside the Newcastle Entertainment Centre is Tim “The Soul Taker” Tszyu (18-0-0, 14 KOs), the fourth-ranked super welterweight in the world.

Tszyu is the top-ranked super welterweight inAustralia. His challenger, Stevie Spark (12-1-0, 11 KOs), has won 11 straight bouts, including a run of 10 consecutive knockouts. Spark is ranked third in the super welter class in Australia, and 59 in the world. Click here to get access the PPV Fight here

Tszyu vs Spark fight Preview

Two orthodox fighters, Tszyu and Spark bring a lot of power into the ring with them on Wednesday. Both heavy-hitters, they’re sure to be set on finishing the match before the 10th round ends.

In his last four fights, Tszyu’s opponents had a combined record of 85 wins and 8 losses, with four no contests. “The Soul Taker” added four more souls to his collection, taking each of them by TKO. All four of those fighters had one goal in mind – to take the same WBO Global Super Welter Title that Spark now pursues. Up for grabs in the contest is also the vacant Commonwealth Super Welter Title.

In Australia, Tszyu vs Spark is being carried on Kayo Sports, while ESPN+ will have coverage in the United States. Unfortunately, this fight isn’t being aired everywhere. Boxing fans around the world may be struggling to find a legitimate way to view the fight.

Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark Fight Card

In addition to the titles in the main event, Wednesday’s card will feature three more title bouts during the six fights.

Weight Class Titles Defender / Opponent 1 (W-L-D) Challenger / Opponent 2 (W-L-D) Super Welterweight vacant Commonwealth (British Empire) Super Welter Title World Boxing Organization Global Super Welter Title Tim Tszyu (18-0-0) Steve Spark (12-1-0) Super Featherweight World Boxing Organization Asia Pacific Super Feather Title Liam Wilson (9-0-0) Joe Noynay (18-2-2) Super Welterweight International Boxing Organization International Super Welter Title Wade Ryan (18-9-0) Troy O’Meley (11-1-0) Welterweight N/A Sam Ah See (13-0-1) Czar Amonsot (35-5-3) N/A N/A Miles Zalewski (8-1-0) Lee Fook (0-2-0) Super Flyweight vacant Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian Female Super Fly Title Linn Sandstrom (1-1-0) Natalie Hills (Debut)

Taking the WBO title from Tszyu would give Spark his first from the organization, adding to his collection with his lightweight titles. The toughest opponent for Spark to date has been Luis Ronaldo Castillo (22-7-0, 17 KOs). Carrying a 19-1 record at the time, Castillo has been knocked out in five of his last eight fights since he fought Spark KO’d him in 2019. Spark, meanwhile has only progressed forward toward this present moment, now stepping up another seven pounds to super welterweight. His unanimous decision win over Jack Brubaker in April was at welterweight.

