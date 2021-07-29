Research shows that humans have been riding horses for more than 6,000 years, yet the sport of equestrian made its official debut in the Olympics in the 1912 Stockholm games. Far beyond horseback riding, equestrian is broken down into three disciplines: dressage, jumping, and eventing, each of which is an Olympic event.

Tokyo Equestrian Schedule

Date and Time Events TV Channel/Live Stream July 29 (30 Local) at 7 PM (ET) Eventing Dressage: Session 1 Team and Individual WATCH LIVE EQUESTRAIN Friday, July 30 at 4:30 am EDT Eventing Dressage: Session 2 Team and Individual WATCH LIVE EQUESTRAIN

Inside each discipline are individual and team competitions, while the sport itself is co-ed, with men and women competing on equal terms.

Dressage 2020 Olympics Recap

The United States Equestrian Team made history in two ways this week at the Tokyo games when they took home the silver medal in team dressage. First, it was the best finish for the Americans in the event in 73 years, improving on 2016’s bronze medal finish. Second, the U.S. team was led by 56-year-old Steffen Peters, who became the oldest person to medal in an Olympic event.

A show of chemistry between horse and rider, dressage evaluates “an athletes’ ability to make their horse move quickly from side to side, transition into a gallop or rapidly change direction, using subtle commands,” according to the event’s official Olympic page.

At the 2020 Olympics, Germany took home the team dressage gold medal, while the U.S. and Great Britain followed with silver and bronze respectively. In the individual competition, Germans Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Isabell Werth earned gold and silver, while Charlotte Dujardin of Great Britain won the bronze.

2020 Tokyo Equestrian Live Stream



NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics Equestrian may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view all events. In this case, we recommend you check out SilverandBlac.TV

How to watch Tokyo Olympics equestrian From anywhere?

The Streaming allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, SilverandBlackTV covering complete Equestrean Events with one time payment. So, watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Equestrian live stream from locations, no cable or VPN needed.

Olympics Eventing dressage Preview

Drawing from the other two equestrian disciplines, eventing is a three-part that requires skill at both jumping and dressage but also mastering a cross-country course that includes obstacles like fences, water, and hedges in a race against the clock.

Boasting a field of 65 horse and athlete combinations, eventing is an extremely competitive field that will result in just three winners of the individual and team events. At the 2016 Games in Rio, France took the team gold, followed by Germany and Australia. Michael Jung earned the individual top spot, with Astier Nicolas of France earning silver and Phillip Dutton finishing with bronze.

Equestrian Jumping 2020 Olympics Preview

With a larger field than even eventing, jumping features 75 horse and rider combinations competing for gold. The goal is to race against the clock and cleanly clear 12-15 “knockable” obstacles, with time penalties taking place for skipped or failed obstacles. The obstacles on the course include water and walls, as well as “trebles”, or boxes.

The 2016 winners of the jumping event were, in order from gold to bronze, Nick Skelton, Peder Fredricson, and Eric Lamaze of Great Britain, Sweden, and Canada. In team jumping, France took the gold in Rio, with the United States winning the silver, while Germany took the bronze.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze Japan 25 15 4 6 China 29 14 6 9 United States 37 13 14 10 Russian Olympic Committee 27 8 11 8 Australia 20 8 2 10 Great Britain 18 5 7 6 South Korea 12 4 3 5 France 11 3 5 3 Germany 13 3 3 7 Italy 19 2 7 10

