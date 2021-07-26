Gold Medal Game

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

How to stream Tokyo Olympics in the US?

It’s a matchup that U.S. pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott have waited 13 years for. Those two were on the roster at the 2008 Olympics when Japan upset the U.S. in the gold medal final — the last time that softball appeared on the Olympic program until this year.

Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity and YouTube TV.

Tokyo Olympics Live stream (Worldwide)

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count