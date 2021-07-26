NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. ProjectSpurs is updating this list daily from multiple official sources.
|What
|Tokyo Olympic 2020
|Host
|Tokyo, Japan
|When
|July 24 – August 3
|TV Broadcast
|NBC,USA Network (USA)
|Live Stream
|OLYMTV (Worldwide)
Simone Biles attempts to lead Team USA to a third-straight gold medal in the team competition, the U.S. women’s basketball team begins its Olympic tournament and the United States and Japan square off for a softball title 13 years in the making. Here’s what to watch on a day that will put many of the women of Team USA front and center.
Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Full Events Stream Schedule
See below for the full day-by-day schedule, with specific events, times and channel information listed by network
Women’s Triathlon
Women’s Triathlon Schedule
- Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
Surfing Schedule
They’ll compete for a shot at the semifinals and then the medal matches, which were moved up to today due to the weather.
Men’s & Women’s Events
Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
- Start Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Live Streams: Watch
Beach Volleyball
USA vs Spain
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CNBC
- Live Stream: Watch
Swimming TV Schedule
Swimming Finals
- Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch
Heats
- Start Time: 6 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch
Olympic Rugby: USA vs South Africa
USA Rugby vs. South Africa
- Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CNBC
- Live Stream: Watch
Quarterfinals (4 Games)
- Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Live Stream: Watch
Olympics Women’s Basketball: USA vs Nigeria
USA Basketball vs. Nigeria
- Start Time: 12:40 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch
USWNT vs. Australia Olympic Soccer
United States vs. Australia
- Start Time: 4 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch
Women’s Gymnastics Final
Women’s Team All-Around Final
- Start Time: 6:45 a.m. ET
- Live Streams: Watch
Team USA Softball Schedule in Tokyo Olympic
Gold Medal Game
- Start Time: 7 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Live Stream: Watch
How to stream Tokyo Olympics in the US?
NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the United States, with full coverage across their primary channel, as well as their Golf Chanel, USA, NBC Sports, and Peacock properties. Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view Tokyo Olympics 2020 events. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV, stream complete olympics events on a one platfrom, no vpn or cable needed, watch from anywhere
Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity and YouTube TV.
Tokyo Olympics Live stream (Worldwide)
OLYMTV allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV’s global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere for without cable HERE
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count
|Country/Group
|Total Medals
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|China
|11
|6
|1
|4
|Japan
|6
|5
|1
|0
|United States
|10
|4
|2
|4
|South Korea
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Russian Olympic Committee
|7
|1
|4
|2
|Italy
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|France
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hungary
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tunisia
|2
|1
|1
|0
The post Tokyo Olympics Day 4: USA Stream Schedule, How To Watch Tuesday Live Olympics Events appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Tokyo Olympics Day 4: USA Stream Schedule, How To Watch Tuesday Live Olympics Events