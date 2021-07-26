NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. ProjectSpurs is updating this list daily from multiple official sources.

What Tokyo Olympic 2020
Host Tokyo, Japan
When July 24 – August 3
TV Broadcast NBC,USA Network (USA)
Live Stream OLYMTV (Worldwide)

Simone Biles attempts to lead Team USA to a third-straight gold medal in the team competition, the U.S. women’s basketball team begins its Olympic tournament and the United States and Japan square off for a softball title 13 years in the making. Here’s what to watch on a day that will put many of the women of Team USA front and center.

Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Full Events Stream Schedule

See below for the full day-by-day schedule, with specific events, times and channel information listed by network

Women’s Triathlon

The very first competition to get underway on Day 4 is the women’s triathlon, and the United States has a strong trio of athletes — Summer Rappaport, Taylor Knibb and Katie Zaferes — who are all capable of contending for spots on the podium.

Women’s Triathlon Schedule

  • Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network

Surfing Schedule

Americans Caroline Marks, Carissa Moore and Kolohe Andino will head to the surfing quarterfinals tonight. Andino knocked fellow U.S. surfer John John Florence out of the bracket yesterday during a head-to-head matchup in Round 3.

They’ll compete for a shot at the semifinals and then the medal matches, which were moved up to today due to the weather.

Men’s & Women’s Events
Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

  • Start Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Live Streams: Watch

Beach Volleyball

Pool play continues in beach volleyball, and the Day 4 slate will be highlighted by a matchup atop women’s Group B. The American “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain in their second of three preliminary matches. Both pairings won their first match of the tournament and currently hold the top two spots in the group.

USA vs Spain

  • Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Watch

Swimming TV Schedule

The U.S. has found much of its Olympic success so far in swimming, and even more medal opportunities await tonight. Regan Smith (women’s 100m backstroke), Ryan Murphy (men’s 100m backstroke) and Lilly King (women’s 100m breaststroke) are among the Americans who could finish on top of the podium in this session of swimming finals (9:30 p.m. ET).

Swimming Finals

  • Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch

Heats

  • Start Time: 6 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA
  • Live Stream: Watch

Olympic Rugby: USA vs South Africa

The U.S. men, led by Carlin Isles and Perry Baker, will play rugby powerhouse South Africa in their third and final game of the preliminary round. Later on in the day (early morning in the U.S.), the knockout round will start with four quarterfinal matchups. The U.S. heads into the evening undefeated after beating Kenya and Ireland in its first two pool-play games.

USA Rugby vs. South Africa

  • Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Watch

Quarterfinals (4 Games)

  • Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Live Stream: Watch

Olympics Women’s Basketball: USA vs Nigeria

Led by WNBA stars including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart, the U.S. women’s basketball team will be heavily favored to win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo. Team USA opens Olympic play with a preliminary-round game against Nigeria. These two teams met during exhibition play earlier this month, with the U.S. routing Nigeria 93-62 to snap a two-game losing streak.

USA Basketball vs. Nigeria

  • Start Time: 12:40 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA
  • Live Stream: Watch

USWNT vs. Australia Olympic Soccer

After getting stunned by Sweden in their Olympic opener, the USWNT righted the ship with a 6-1 win over New Zealand a few days later. In their final game of the group stage, the U.S. women play an Australia team led by star striker Sam Kerr. It’ll be an important game for positioning, as the U.S. and Australia are currently level on points (three apiece) and chasing Group G leader Sweden (six points).

United States vs. Australia

  • Start Time: 4 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA
  • Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Gymnastics Final

After a shaky qualifying round, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will look to sharpen their routines for the team all-around final. Although they finished second (behind ROC) during the qualification round, the United States remains the favorite for gold. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will be attempting to win a third-straight gold medal for Team USA in this competition.

Women’s Team All-Around Final

  • Start Time: 6:45 a.m. ET
  • Live Streams: Watch

Team USA Softball Schedule in Tokyo Olympic

It’s a matchup that U.S. pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott have waited 13 years for. Those two were on the roster at the 2008 Olympics when Japan upset the U.S. in the gold medal final — the last time that softball appeared on the Olympic program until this year.

Gold Medal Game

  • Start Time: 7 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Live Stream: Watch

How to stream Tokyo Olympics in the US?

Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity and YouTube TV.

Tokyo Olympics Live stream (Worldwide)

Tokyo Olympics Medal Count

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
China 11 6 1 4
Japan 6 5 1 0
United States 10 4 2 4
South Korea 5 2 0 3
Russian Olympic Committee 7 1 4 2
Italy 5 1 1 3
Australia 3 1 1 1
France 3 1 1 1
Hungary 2 1 1 0
Tunisia 2 1 1 0

