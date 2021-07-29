The first is canoe sprint, which is sometimes referred to as flatwater sprint. The Olympic distances recognized by the International Canoe Federation are 200-meter, 500-meter, and 1000-meter. These races take place on straight courses with each boat paddling in its own designated lane.

What Canoe slalom Women’s C1 Where Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Japan Title Women’s Gold Medal Game TV Broadcast NBC, USA Network (USA) Live Stream OLYMTV (Worldwide)

Check out our guide on how to watch Olympics 2020 or see Olympics on TV today for more details, timings, and exclusive expert analysis from some of the biggest names in world sport over the coming weeks.

Olympics 2020: Canoe Slalom Schedule

Date/Time (ET) Session/Event(s) Stream/TV* Sunday, July 25 – 12:00 AM Canoe/Kayak Slalom Heats 1 Finished Monday, July 26 – 1:00 AM Canoe Slalom Men’s Semifinal & Final Finished Tuesday, July 27 – 1:00 AM Kayak Slalom Women’s Semifinal & Final Finished Tuesday, July 27 – 11:50 PM Canoe/Kayak Slalom Heats 2 Finished Thursday, July 29 – 1:00 AM Canoe Slalom Women’s Semifinal & Final STREAM Friday, July 30 – 1:00 AM Kayak Slalom Men’s Semifinal & Final STREAM

The second discipline is canoe slalom (previously known as whitewater slalom), which is generally held on an artificial whitewater course. Athletes navigate a decked canoe or kayak through a course of 18-24 hanging downstream and upstream gates in the fastest time possible. Penalties are assessed for touching (2-seconds) or missing (50-seconds) a gate.

How to Watch Canoe Slalom Women’s Semifinal & Final?

Cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will tough to viewing all events. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMPass for access all events including Olympics Women’s Canoe Slalom Gold Medal Games from anywhere.

Best of all, OLYMPass global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Women’s Gymnastics live stream events from anywhere.

Competitors in the slalom race down a whitewater course that features between 18 and 25 hanging gates they must navigate through in the fastest time possible. Two-second penalties are given for touching a gate, and there’s a 50 second penalty for missing a gate entirely.

The gates themselves are divided into downstream (green) and upstream (red). Upstream gates force the competitors to go against the flow of the water, and require them to have a keen eye for slower currents or calmer water which will make it easier for them to manoeuvre into the gates.

It is the fifth medal Australia has won in the women’s canoe slalom K1. Aside from Fox’s three medals, Danielle Woodward and Jacqui Lawrence claimed silver in 1992 and 2008 respectively.

Earlier in the afternoon, Fox led qualifying for the final with an almost flawless display in the semi-finals.

