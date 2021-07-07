The WBO Global Super Welter Title. On the defense inside the Newcastle Entertainment Centre is Tim “The Soul Taker” Tszyu (18-0-0, 14 KOs), the fourth-ranked super welterweight in the world.

Tszyu is the top-ranked super welterweight inAustralia. His challenger, Stevie Spark (12-1-0, 11 KOs), has won 11 straight bouts, including a run of 10 consecutive knockouts. Spark is ranked third in the super welter class in Australia, and 59 in the world. Click here to get access the PPV Fight here

How to watch Tszyu vs Spark

Date: Wednesday, July 7 | Start Time: 5:00 am ET

Location: Newcastle Entertainment Centre – Newcastle, NSW, Australia

Streaming: ESPN+ (U.S.)| TV: PPV (AUS)

Online Coverage: PremiumTV

Then the IBO international super welterweight title goes on the line as Wade Ryan (18-9) and Troy O’Meley (11-1) fight 10 rounds.

The final bout before Tszyu and Spark’s sees Joe Noynay defend his super featherweight belt against Australian undefeated prospect Liam Wilson.

Who is Steve Spark?

The 24-year-old Queenslander was pouring pints in his local when the call came to take on Tszyu on just seven days’ notice after Zerafa ruled himself out.

Does that mean he’s a bit-part pro with no chance? Far from it.

Spark’s last defeat came all the way back in 2015 in what was his second professional fight, a majority decision over four rounds against Chinese pro Baishanbo Nasiyiwula, in China.

Tszyu vs Spark fight Preview

Two orthodox fighters, Tszyu and Spark bring a lot of power into the ring with them on Wednesday. Both heavy-hitters, they’re sure to be set on finishing the match before the 10th round ends.

In his last four fights, Tszyu’s opponents had a combined record of 85 wins and 8 losses, with four no contests. “The Soul Taker” added four more souls to his collection, taking each of them by TKO. All four of those fighters had one goal in mind – to take the same WBO Global Super Welter Title that Spark now pursues. Up for grabs in the contest is also the vacant Commonwealth Super Welter Title.

Tszyu vs Spark Live Stream TV guide



In Australia, Tszyu vs Spark is being carried on Kayo Sports, while ESPN+ will have coverage in the United States. Unfortunately, this fight isn’t being aired everywhere. Boxing fans around the world may be struggling to find a legitimate way to view the fight.

PremiumTV is a great option for boxing fans in Canada and New Zealand to watch Tim Tszyu vs Stevie Spark. With no contract or subscription, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment for one ticket price, with no recurring fees or charges to worry about. PremiumTV has access to all six rounds in high-quality HD for just $19.99.

Tszyu record and bio

Nationality: Australian

Australian Born: November 2, 1994

November 2, 1994 Height: 5ft 9ins

5ft 9ins Reach: 72ins

72ins Total fights: 18

18 Record: 18-0, 14 KOs

Spark record and bio

Nationality: Australian

Australian Born: 23rd June, 1992

23rd June, 1992 Height: n/a

Reach: n/a

Total fights: 13

13 Record: 12-1 with 11 knockouts

Tim Tszyu vs. Steve Spark fight card

Tim Tszyu vs. Steve Spark, 10 rounds at super-welterweight

Liam Wilson vs. Joe Noynay, 10 rounds at super-featherweight

Miles Zalewski vs. Lee Fook, 10 rounds at super-featherweight

Wade Ryan vs. Troy O’Meley, 10 rounds at super-welterweight

Sam Ah-See vs. Czar Amonsot, 8 rounds at welterweight

Linn Sandstrom vs. Natalie Hills, 6 rounds at super-flyweight

Spark, meanwhile has only progressed forward toward this present moment, now stepping up another seven pounds to super welterweight. His unanimous decision win over Jack Brubaker in April was at welterweight

The post Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark Live Stream: PPV cost, undercard, ultimate stream guide appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Tim Tszyu vs Steve Spark Live Stream: PPV cost, undercard, ultimate stream guide