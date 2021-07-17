After their last exhibition game against Patty Mills and Australia was canceled due to health and safety concerns, Team USA basketball looks to play their final tune-up game in Las Vegas tonight against the Spanish national team.

This will be the last game before the team heads to Tokyo to begin play in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, and the team will have two new members, after recently adding San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee, replacing Bradley Beal and Kevin Love.

USA vs. Spain game details

What: USA vs. Spain Basketball Exhibition game When Tonight 9 p.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandelay Bay – Las Vegas, NV TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Network (USA) Live stream: PremiumTV (Global)

USA vs Spain Basketball Preview

The early exhibitions proved to be troublesome for Team USA as they dropped two consecutive games to Nigeria and Australia. The Americans desperately needed a win against Luis Scola and Argentina and they were able to win in dominant fashion 108-80, with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scoring 17 points and Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine pouring in 15 points.

“I thought both [Adebayo] and Draymond facilitated a lot of action,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said after the win. “They were very active. They got everybody involved. That’s something that’s really important for us. Those are the talents that we have that fit best with our shooters. Providing that situation where our shooters can get open shots — we did it without turning it over, and that’s wonderful.”

Spain will provide Team USA with a stiff test heading to Tokyo. They have won their last two games, both against France. Spain is led by Ricky Rubio, but also features a roster of several players NBA fans will be familiar with.

While the United States holds the head-to-head lead against Spain in Olympic basketball games, the Spaniards have been right there. In the Gold medal game in 2012, USA edged out Spain 107-100 and in the semifinals in 2016, USA defeated Spain by a score of 82-76.

Spain has likely been waiting to avenge those losses but had to wait an extra year. Tonight, they’ll get to see what this USA squad is made of. Both teams are expected to advance in Tokyo.

United States Roster

Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Keldon Johnson, Zach Lavine, Damian Lillard, JaVale McGee, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum

Team Spain Roster

Alberto Abalde, Alex Abrines, Carlos Alocen, Dario Brizuela, Victor Claver, Rudy Fernandez, Usman Garuba, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, Sergio Llull, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Pierre Oriola, Sergio Rodriguez, Ricky Rubio.

