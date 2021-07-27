Team USA will face Nigeria in its group-play opener after winning an exhibition matchup last week in Las Vegas. Team USA crushed Nigeria 93-62 in that contest with a balanced scoring attack.

United States vs. Nigeria Basketball

Date: Tuesday, July 27

Time: 12:40 a.m. ET

Location: Saitama Super Arena — Saitama, Japan

TV: USA

Live stream: OlymTV

Led by WNBA legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles, who between the three have a combined 11 Olympic gold medals, Team USA is once again heavy favorites to repeat as champions again. It begins its journey to another first-place finish against Nigeria. It’s a rematch from just a week ago when these two teams faced off in an exhibition game ahead of the Olympics in Las Vegas.

USA Women’s Team: Team USA is coming into the Olympics with two losses in exhibition games. One came against the WNBA All-Stars, which isn’t all that surprising considering they were facing the likes of Arike Ogunbowale (26 points), Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams, who all exploded against Team USA.

Nigeria: The Nigerian national team will be without Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike in the Olympics, after the former was denied her petition to be able to play for the country where she has citizenship. FIBA denied Nneka due to her long history playing with Team USA, but the sisters have dual citizenship in both the U.S. and Nigeria. However, the youngest of the Ogwumike family, Erica, who plays for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, will be suiting up for Nigeria against Team USA.

Team USA routed the Nigerians 93-62 in that game behind strong performances from A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. The United States will try to replicate that success and knock off any residual rust against a Nigeria team that will be trying to pull off an upset against the heavily favored Americans.

Women’s Olympic basketball schedule 2021

(All times Eastern)

July 25

Game Time South Korea vs. Spain 9 p.m.

July 26

Game Time Serbia vs. Canada 4:20 a.m. Japan vs. France 9 p.m.

July 27

Game Time Nigeria vs. United States 12:40 a.m. (LIVE) Australia vs. Belgium 4:20 a.m. Puerto Rico vs. China 8 a.m.

July 28

Game Time Canada vs. South Korea 9 p.m.

July 29

Game Time Spain vs. Serbia 4:20 a.m. Belgium vs. Puerto Rico 9 p.m.

July 30

Game Time United States vs. Japan 12:40 a.m. France vs. Nigeria 4:20 a.m. China vs. Australia 8 a.m.

July 31

Game Time Canada vs. Spain 9 p.m.

Aug. 1

Game Time South Korea vs. Serbia 8 a.m. Nigeria vs. Japan 9 p.m.

Aug. 2

Game Time France vs. United States 12:40 a.m. China vs. Belgium 4:20 a.m. Australia vs. Puerto Rico 8 a.m.

How to watch USA vs Nigeria Basketball?

In the US, NBC has the TV airing rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so cable users with NBC will have access to all the events. They’ll also have the option to watch it online on NBC’s streaming platform at no extra cost.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll have to subscribe to OTT services that have the NBC channel to stream the games. Peacock TV, Sling TV and fuboTV or OlymTV are some of the available options.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi headline a stacked USA women’s team looking to march to the gold medal again. The Americans are the clear favorites in the competition and many bettors are expecting them to coast to victory.

