Team USA will look to get onto a strong start as they mark their Olympic return against Team Israel. Israel has a good mix of former major league veterans and young prospects that could really make noise in the tournament. For the US, this will be the first time they’ve been in the Olympics since 2008, as that was the last olympic tournament. No Major league players are allowed on this roster, but some minor leaguers and former veterans such as all star Todd Frazier will be with the squad.

Team USA vs. Team Israel Viewing Info

What: Team USA baseball vs. Israel, Tokyo Olympics

When: Friday, July 30th, 5 A.M.

TV Coverage: NBCOlympics.com

This is baseball’s return to the Olympics, and team USA’s return will be watched around the world. Known as one of the biggest baseball powers in the world, The Americans will face tough competition with the likes of the Dominican Republic and Japan also in the competition.

USA vs. Israel preview

Team USA is going to be looking for a strong start to their quest for a gold medal. This will be a new experience as no players were on the roster in 2008. The Americans will not take Israel lightly, as they have some great players, including former all star Ian Kinsler and Ty Kelly. Todd Frazier is the most well known name on this US Roster, with a multitude of accolades and plenty of experience. Another player that has a very interesting story is infielder Eddy Alvarez, who was one of the flag bearers in the opening ceremony. Alvarez was a silver medalist in speed skating at the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and will look to become one of the handful of people who have won a medal at both the summer and winter olympics.

Israel do have some talent when it comes to hitting, with guys like Kinsler and Kelly leading the way. The problem with them is the lack of quality pitching that could become a problem if they make it to the knockout round. Will their offense be able to carry the load if the pitching falters?

How to watch Olympic Baseball Live stream worldwide?



NBCOlympics.com is the official site to watch all Olympic coverage from anywhere in the world. Websites like this may require a subscription or contract. If this is the case, we recommend using PremiumTV. PremiumTV does not require a subscription and allows you watch any sport or entertainment event from anywhere. For $19.99, you can watch the Olympics in its entirety as well as Team USA Baseball vs. Israel match from anywhere.

Tokyo Olympic baseball 2021 schedule

There are 16 games total in the Olympic baseball tournament. We don’t know the knockout stage matchups yet, but we know when the games will be played:

Group stage

Date Group Matchup Start time (ET) Result Tuesday, July 27 A Dominican Republic vs. Japan 11 p.m. Japan, 4-3 Thursday, July 29 B Israel vs. South Korea 6 a.m. TBD Thursday, July 29 A Mexico vs. Dominican Republic 11 p.m. TBD Friday, July 30 B United States vs. Israel 6 a.m. TBD Friday, July 30 A Japan vs. Mexico 11 p.m. TBD Saturday, July 31 B South Korea vs. United States 6 a.m. TBD

Predicted line up

Team USA: INF Eddy Alvarez, Todd Frazier, Nick Allen, Triston Casas

OF: Tyler Austin, Bubba Starling, Patrick Kivlehan

C: Tim Federowicz

P: Joe Ryan

Israel: INF: Ty Kelly, Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia, Scott Burcham

OF: Mitch Glasser, Blake Gailen, Assaf Lowengart

C: Ryan Lavarnway

SP: Jeremy Bleich

