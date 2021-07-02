Spain are taking on Switzerland tonight in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals first match on Friday. The quarter-final stage of UEFA Euro 2020 will begin with a clash between two-time champions Spain and dark horses Switzerland at Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky stadium. Spain vs Switzerland is a contest that will take place for the first time in European Championships

Switzerland vs Spain Viewing Info

What: UEFA EURO 2020, Quarter-Finals

Who: Spain vs Switzerland

Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. St. Petersburg, Russia

When: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN (USA) | Live Stream: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Spain have notched up 10 goals in their last two Euro 2020 matches, and came back against a strong Croatia side to win 5-3 in extra time. With France and Portugal knocked out, Spain will fancy their chances of making it to Wembley for the final. That said, when Spain last met the Swiss at a major tournament they lost 1-0, at the 2010 World Cup.

Watch Switzerland vs Spain live stream from anywhere

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final match between Spain vs Switzerland will be available on ESPN and ABC in USA. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $14.99.

Euro Quarter-finals: Spain vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of Switzerland vs Spain and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season. Or best try PremiumTV Compelete Euro Pass offer.

Euro 2020: Switzerland vs Spain live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch a Switzerland vs Spain free live stream on the ITV or by using the ITV Hub. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Euro 2020 Quarter finals: Switzerland vs Spain Game Preview

An intriguing matchup between two sides who haven’t failed to reach the back of the net recently, Spain will look to reach another euro semifinal against a red hot Swiss side. Switzerland, fresh off of possibly the upset of the tournament, knocking out world cup winners France, will look to tackle another European giant in that of Spain.

The Spanish looked quite lackluster in their first two group stage matches, with draws to Sweden and Poland, before finally flexing their muscles and demolishing Slovakia 5-0. It was a very impressive attacking performance in the round of sixteen tie against Croatia, but the backline still looks shaky, conceding three goals in regular time against a Croatia that looked lackluster in the group stage. Spain will be looking for Alvaro Morata to keep scoring like he did against Croatia, scoring a beautiful left footed shot that sent Spain into the quarterfinals.

Switzerland are no joke however, and seem to always give bigger teams problems in major tournaments. For years, the swiss were known as a “round of sixteen” team, and during this year’s tournament, they have finally broken the curse. Players like Haris Seferovic and Granit Xhaka have been instrumental in leading Switzerland to a dream run. While Spain will already be a tough challenge, they will also be without their captain Xhaka, who runs the entire midfield. It will be a tough, cagey affair, but a very intriguing matchup.

UEFA Euro 2020 Knockout Schedule

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Switzerland vs Spain (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Belgium vs Italy (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Czech Republic vs Denmark (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Ukraine vs England (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

Prediction

The Spanish dominate possession, continue to look efficient in front of goal and move on to the semifinals. Pick: Spain 2, Switzerland 1

The post Switzerland vs Spain live stream: Euro 2020 Quarter-finals, Team news, Preview, where to watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Switzerland vs Spain live stream: Euro 2020 Quarter-finals, Team news, Preview, where to watch