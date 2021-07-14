It’s been a less-than-warm welcome to the Gold Coast for Queensland, as the Maroons were booed by the crowd as they ran out to warm up for the third State of Origin game. The crowd at Cbus Super Stadium jeered the home side, which has lost the opening two games 76-6 collectively.

State of origin III Info

What: STATE of ORIGIN GAME 3

Where: Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

When: 6:10 AM. ET on Wednesday, July 14

National TV: 9NOW (Aus)

Worldwide: PremiumTV (Watch Online)

Brad Fittler’s men followed up their Townsville demolition with another dominant performance, keeping Queensland scoreless at traditional stronghold Suncorp Stadium.

State of Origin is renowned for presenting some of the fiercest, tightest and most passionate sporting battles on the planet. This year, not so much.

State of Origin 2021 live stream Game 3

Rugby league’s fiercest rivalry will be streamed live on 9now. (Australia)

Fans watching through the broadcaster’s streaming service will have the option to watch any one of five additional streams throughout the contest. You can watch State of Origin game 3 Live stream through online on PremiumTV from anyehere, without cable or VPN. No blackout, HD stream coverage HERE

The Blues are already ahead of another record set by their NSW forebears in 2000, their 70-point advantage after two games exceeding the 62-point margin NSW enjoyed in winning that series.

State of Origin Game 3 Preview

Paul Green’s first series in charge of the Maroons has been a nightmare thus far but the return of Kalyn Ponga at fullback presents a chink of light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Ponga’s speed and creativity, plus the pace of debutant Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, give the Queenslanders a shot at adding to their paltry tally of just one try so far this series.

The loss of halves Nathan Cleary (shoulder) and Jarome Luai (knee) is a significant blow and the choice of the Moses/Wighton combination is designed to cause as little disruption to the game plan as possible.

Api Koroisau takes over Wighton’s role in the No.14 jersey while the loss of prop Daniel Saifiti (ribs) sees Storm veteran Dale Finucane promoted to the starting side and has also been named vice-captain.

Wests Tigers youngster Stefano Utoikamanu was left out 24 hours before kick-off when the squad was reduced to 19 players. Clint Gutherson was the last man cut an hour before game time and Nicho Hynes is 18th man.

After 2 games in this series, the combined score is NSW 76, Queensland 6. A total of 12 tries to 1. It is a shellacking whichever way you view it. And it gives the Blues the chance for just the sixth clean sweep in series history, dating all the way back to 1982.

What makes it all the more remarkable, the first 2 games were in Townsville and Brisbane respectively and the third clash will be on the Gold Coast. So much for home ground advantage.

How to watch State of Origin game 3

Channel 9 and 9Now are showing the game exclusively live. You can then watch it on delay straight after the match on Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports through Fox League.

For further details, we have a complete State of Origin viewing guide. If you are currently outside Australia, check out PremiumTV for streaming State of Origin from overseas.

State of Origin 2021 squads

Injuries have forced Brad Fittler to name a handful of changes to his Blues team for Game III, while Paul Green has rung the changes in search of the winning formula for his Maroons after a disappointing series so far.

Blues confirmed team for Game III

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To’o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jack Wighton

7. Mitchell Moses

18. Dale Finucane

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Cameron Murray

12. Tariq Sims

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Api Koroisau

15. Angus Crichton

16. Payne Haas

17. Liam Martin

Nicho Hynes Clint Gutherson Stefano Utoikamanu

Daniel Saifiti (ribs) has been ruled out after initially being named, with the front-rower enduring an injury in Newcastle’s win over North Queensland. Brad Fittler confirmed Dale Finucane will come into the team.

Nathan Cleary (shoulder) and Jarome Luai (knee) have both been ruled out in a huge blow for NSW.

Mitchell Moses has been named as the replacement at halfback, which will be his debut for the Blues. Jack Wighton will come into the starting side.

Api Koroisau is in line for his Origin debut off the bench.

Meanwhile, breakout Storm star Nicho Hynes has been named as 19th man. Clint Gutherson and Stefano Utoikamanu have been added to the extended squad.

Maroons confirmed team for Game III

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Valentine Holmes

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

4. Dane Gagai

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Christian Welch

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Felise Kaufusi

15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

14. AJ Brimson

16. Moeaki Fotuaika

18. Francis Molo

20. Thomas Flegler

19. Kurt Mann

21. Coen Hess

