The Tampa Bay Lightning put on a show in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 at Amalie Arena to take a 2-0 series lead.

The win puts Tampa Bay just two wins away from clinching a second consecutive championship.

After a scoreless first period, the Lightning got on the board in the middle frame as Anthony Cirelli scored to put the home team up one but Montreal tied things up with 10 minutes left in the period, knotting the score up 1-1.

Tampa Bay took all the momentum into the locker room as Blake Coleman scored on a rush down the ice, beating the buzzer and gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead going into the locker room.

The score remained a one-goal game until four minutes left in regulation. That’s when Ondrej Palat gave the Lightning some insurance with his goal to secure the 3-1 win and the 2-0 series lead for his team.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is Friday in Canada.

