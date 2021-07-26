In Spurscast episode 621, Spurscast host Paul Garcia, Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein, and former Project Spurs writer Trevor Zickgraf discuss the following San Antonio Spurs topics:

Team USA’s opening loss in group play to France at the Olympics.

Reports of DeMar DeRozan and the Lakers having mutual interest in free agency.

A deep dive on first-round picks with the Spurs’ 12th pick.

A hypothetical scenario if the Spurs trade up in the draft.

Analysis over the second round pick with the Spurs’ 41st pick

Team USA fell to France in their opening game of group play against France 83-76. Keldon Johnson played nine minutes and finished with one rebound, one assist, and one foul.

A report earlier this week mentioned DeMar DeRozan could have interest in the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, even if he had to sign for less than he earned last season. Now a new report notes the Lakers are expected to have interest in DeRozan this offseason.

Players mentioned in the discussion:

Moses Moody, Jalen Johnson, Kai Jones, Usman Garuba, Davion Mitchell, Alperen Sengun, Josh Giddey, Keon Johnson, Corey Kispert

Though the Spurs aren’t linked to these rumors, they do have the cap space in the event they wanted to see if they could acquire the 10th pick from New Orleans with Eric Bledsoe, or the 9th pick from Sacramento with Buddy Hield or Marvin Bagley III.

Players mentioned in the discussion:

BJ Boston, Isaiah Todd, Herbert Jones, Juhann Begarin, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kessler Edwards, David Johnson, JT Thor

