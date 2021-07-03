In Spurscast episode 618, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- Keldon Johnson being selected for the Team USA Select team
- Different offseason questions regarding free agency and offseason trades
