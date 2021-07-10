In Spurscast episode 619, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics, including:
- Keldon Johnson joining Team USA for their exhibition games
- A trade rumor involving Dejounte Murray and Derrick White
- Analysis of projected returning starters
