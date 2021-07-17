In Spurscast episode 620, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

Keldon Johnson being named to Team USA for the Olympic games in Japan.

A report that the Spurs are expected to have interest in John Collins in restricted free agency.

An update on draft prospects in 12th and 41st range.

Keldon Johnson was officially named to the 12-man Team USA roster that will compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In the episode, there’s a discussion on how this could be a major learning opportunity for Johnson in being around and playing on the court with some of the better players in the NBA, such as former MVP Kevin Durant.

Spurs Expected to have interest in John Collins

The Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to have interest in restricted free agent John Collins. In the discussion on the episode, listen to why getting an offer sheet for Collins is difficult for Dallas, Miami, and Minnesota, and why the Spurs may have the best chance of getting Collins to leave Atlanta.

Update on draft prospects in the first and second round

The latest update is provided on different draft prospects projected to go 12th in the first round from the Project Spurs Draft Board. Analysis is provided for each player in the discussion.

Players mentioned in the first round with the 12th pick for San Antonio:

Davion Mitchell – 6’2″, Baylor

Josh Giddey – 6’8″, Adelaide (Australia)

James Bouknight – 6’5″, Connecticut

Moses Moody – 6’6″, Arkansas

Jalen Johnson – 6’9″, Duke

Alperen Sengun – 6’9″, Besiktas (Turkey)

Players mentioned in the second round with the 41st pick for San Antonio:

Rokas Jokubaitis – 6’4″, Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Brandon Boston Jr. – 6’7″, Kentucky

Aaron Wiggins – 6’6″, Maryland

Matthew Hurt – 6’9″, Duke

