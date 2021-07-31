According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the San Antonio Spurs are one of four teams with interest in Portland Trail Blazers unrestricted free agent Zach Collins.

Along with the Spurs, the Thunder, Raptors, and Pelicans are also interested in Collins.

Collins, 6’11”, was drafted out of the lottery in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he’s been hampered by injuries through his first four years in the NBA. He’s still just 23.

Collins missed all of last season due to injury and in late June, he re-fractured his surgically repaired left foot.

His last healthy season was the 2018-19 season, when he played in 77 games and averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and he attempted 1.6 threes per game. Collins is a career 32.4% three point shooter.

His contract projection is in the $2-4 million range according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. The Spurs, Thunder, Raptors, and Pelicans would all be able to offer that type of salary with either of their exceptions or cap space (if they open cap space).

Collins fits what Spurs General Manager Brian Wright recently said the Spurs want to add this offseason – getting bigger while having players that can play inside and out.

Though with Collins’ injury, it’s unknown when his timeline for return to the court will be.

