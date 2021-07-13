The San Antonio Spurs could be in the market for a guard in this upcoming NBA Draft. A good option for them would be Alabama’s Joshua Primo if he can fall to them in the second round. The 6-foot-5, 189-pound combo guard would be a huge steal at 41 and has been making his way up mock drafts.

He’s still a fairly raw prospect, but he should have tremendous upside. He would likely need a year in Austin, but that’s to be expected with a second round pick. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman team and certainly made Crimson Tide fans upset when he decided to stay in the draft.

Stats

8.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 0.8 APG, 0.6 SPG

43.1 FG%, 38.1 3P%, 75.0 FT%

13.2 PER, 107.8 ORtg, 98.7 DRtg

Primo is good off the ball and moves well without it. He slides to open spots for drivers to easily spot him and he is a consistent catch-and-shoot three-point shooter. He gets his feet set well and gets his shot off fairly fast. He had questions about being able to create shots for himself and others as he wasn’t asked to do that often at Alabama. However, the NBA Combine put those fears to bed as he had what was likely his best performance of his young career.

Alabama’s Josh Primo had arguably the best day of anyone at the NBA Combine yesterday, especially considering he’s just 18-years old. Made shots as always but also showed more upside as a creator than we had previously seen, with some really nice passes. pic.twitter.com/B7NxevGGoz — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 24, 2021

While the former Tide freshman is a strong offensive player, there are some things he can clean up in that regard and on the other end of the floor. Primo is not physical enough at times and that hinders him in finishing at the rim. He’s much more finesse right now and that might change when he gets in a professional team’s weight room.

He has to become a better rebounder at his size as well. He is a decent defender who can guard the one or two and not get constantly beat off the dribble. He isn’t known for his defense, but it certainly won’t hurt him right now.

The biggest issue for Primo will be playing consistently. He became a starter for Alabama in December and never looked back. But he did have some ups and down throughout the season with his shooting. If he can iron that out, which looks likely, then he will turn out just fine.

