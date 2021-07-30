The San Antonio Spurs added more shooting to their team Thursday in the 2021 NBA Draft by drafting 6’6″ Joe Wieskamp of Iowa with the 41st pick in the second round.

Wieskamp was right in the Spurs’ draft range, with our Project Spurs Draft Board having his average selection at 43rd.

“That was the team we had circled as a team that was a really good fit for me,” said Wieskamp of what he and his agent felt regarding the Spurs.

“I think it was a combination of culture, fit, and development,” said Wieskamp of why he liked the Spurs so much.

Among the prospects on the Project Spurs Draft Board, Wieskamp was one of the top players in 3-point accuracy and three point attempts.

“Absolutely, I hope I can come in right away and knock down 3s, be a floor spacer,” said Wieskamp of how he can contribute right away.

Here are some of his strengths via the NBA Draft Guide:

Outstanding shooter with deep range.

Has good size and strength for a wing.

Very comfortable in catch-and-shoot situations.

Solid feel for the game.

NBADraftRoom.com has his NBA player comp as Duncan Robinson. The Ringer writes he has shades of Luke Kennard, Kevin Huerter, and Aaron Nesmith.

One areas that’s not Wieskamp’s strengths is defense, and he knows that’s area he has to improve on.

“That’s kind of the knock on me now, not being as good a defender as some of the other players,” said Weiskamp.

He said he wants to work on being more physical and beating opponents to their spots on defense.

Since Wieskamp was drafted in the second round, he doesn’t have a rookie scale contract like Joshua Primo, who was selected by the Spurs in the first round.

The Spurs can sign Wieskamp to a full NBA contract like they did last year with Tre Jones, or they can sign him to a two-way contract like they did previously with Quinndary Weatherspoon.

