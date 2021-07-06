The 2020 European Championship has everything a tournament needs: upsets, blowouts, and intrigue. Entering the final week, each component has brought the event to this moment, the semi-finals inside Wembley Stadium.

What’s the story?

The Spanish team is looking to keep rolling, already two stages past where their 2016 campaign at the Euros ended. If they can reach the final, it will be their third in of the last four, having won the previous tournaments in 2008 and 2012.

Spain prevailed in the end, finally getting the better of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer who put on a phenomenal display. In the end, though, it shouldn’t have been that close. The Spanish squad dominated in every area of the stat sheet including 28 shots and a 73-percent possession rate. Spain has now played back-to-back matches, and those extra minutes in such a short window are bound to catch up with them.

To get here, Italy had a tough test against Belgium but looked like they studied well the night before. Just two first-half goals were enough to get the victory over the Belgians, one of the favorites to win this year. Defensively they allowed just their second goal of the tournament, a near “gimme” shot on a penalty kick from the boot of Romelu Lukaku.

Italy has yet to show some of the offensive dominance they displayed in the qualifying matches, but it feels like it will show up soon. Six different players have scored in the tournament, with Nicolò Barella notching his first goal against Belgium; four Italian players have scored multiple goals.

Italy vs Spain live stream

What: Euro 2020 Semi-final

When: 3:00 PM ET

Competitor: Italy vs Spain

TV Channel: ESPN/ABC (USA)

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Out: Spinazzola (achilles)

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke/Llorente, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo

Out: Sarabia (groin)

Prediction:

Spain and Italy enter their semi-final matchup at the 2020 Euros tied at 3-3 all-time, with six draws in their 12-match history. Slated to play each other this fall in the Nations League semi-finals, a win can give one of the nations a temporary lead, as well as momentum headed into that contest. Italy should have the upper hand, as they’ve put together more complete matches to this point at the Euros. The late-match drama will finally catch up with the Spanish on Tuesday, and Italy takes this one 2-1.

Euro 2020 fixtures

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6th July

SF1: Italy vs Spain (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7th July

SF2: England vs Denmark (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11th July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

How to watch Italy vs Spain Soccer in the USA?



