The 2020 European Championship has everything a tournament needs: upsets, blowouts, and intrigue. Entering the final week, each component has brought the event to this moment, the semi-finals inside Wembley Stadium.

Spain vs Italy Live Stream Info:

What Euro 2020 Semi-Finals When Tuesday, July 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET & & 12 p.m. PST Wednesday, July 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET & & 12 p.m. PST Where Wembley Stadium – London, England TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

First up is Italy, coming off of a big win over a strong Belgian squad, set to take on Spain in a matchup of two premier teams on Tuesday, July 6. Next, England looks to put an end to Denmark’s motivational run on Wednesday, leaving the final two teams to play for the title.

Spain vs Italy Match Preview

Spain

Matches like the quarter-final contest between Spain and Switzerland are what this competition is all about. Grit and determination saw the Swiss compete strongly with a powerful Spanish team through the end of regulation and an overtime period to take the match to penalty kicks. Switzerland was limited to 10 men at 77’ due to a red card.

Spain prevailed in the end, finally getting the better of Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer who put on a phenomenal display. In the end, though, it shouldn’t have been that close. The Spanish squad dominated in every area of the stat sheet including 28 shots and a 73-percent possession rate. Spain has now played back-to-back matches, and those extra minutes in such a short window are bound to catch up with them.

The Spanish team is looking to keep rolling, already two stages past where their 2016 campaign at the Euros ended. If they can reach the final, it will be their third in of the last four, having won the previous tournaments in 2008 and 2012.

How can I stream Italy vs Spain Soccer Today?



ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC will carry the games in the US, and ESPN will also stream on their ESPN+ subscription service. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PremiumTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream all Euro matches from anywhere. Where you will get access to the full tournament coverage only for $9.99.

Italy



Speaking of the 2012 Euros, this match is a replay of the final matchup from that year with Italy on the other side of the pitch. Since 2000, the Italians have reached the final twice, now reaching the semi-final round for the third time.

To get here, Italy had a tough test against Belgium but looked like they studied well the night before. Just two first-half goals were enough to get the victory over the Belgians, one of the favorites to win this year. Defensively they allowed just their second goal of the tournament, a near “gimme” shot on a penalty kick from the boot of Romelu Lukaku.

Italy has yet to show some of the offensive dominance they displayed in the qualifying matches, but it feels like it will show up soon. Six different players have scored in the tournament, with Nicolò Barella notching his first goal against Belgium; four Italian players have scored multiple goals.

Prediction:

Spain and Italy enter their semi-final matchup at the 2020 Euros tied at 3-3 all-time, with six draws in their 12-match history. Slated to play each other this fall in the Nations League semi-finals, a win can give one of the nations a temporary lead, as well as momentum headed into that contest. Italy should have the upper hand, as they’ve put together more complete matches to this point at the Euros. The late-match drama will finally catch up with the Spanish on Tuesday, and Italy takes this one 2-1.

The post Spain vs Italy EURO 2020 Semi-Finals: Live Stream, Preview, Prediction, How to watch in US appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spain vs Italy EURO 2020 Semi-Finals: Live Stream, Preview, Prediction, How to watch in US