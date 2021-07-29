While the latest trade rumors have been swirling around the Los Angeles Lakers trying to land Buddy Hield for Kyle Kuzma, the San Antonio Spurs are apparently interested in acquiring Kuzma, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Stein reports that if DeMar DeRozan was to agree to work on a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Lakers next week, the Spurs would be interested in having Kuzma be part of that trade deal.

We’ve written about the complications of a sign-and-trade deal between the Spurs, Lakers, and DeRozan in the event each party wanted to put a deal together, but this report from Stein now reveals the Spurs’ interest in Kuzma.

We don’t know yet what type of salary DeRozan would be looking for in a potential deal to the Lakers, but it will be interesting to see tonight’s draft with the Lakers’ 22nd pick. It’s not known if the 22nd pick would be involved in a deal for Kuzma, but there has already been a report that the Lakers discussed a trade package with the Pacers that involved Kuzma and the Lakers’ 22nd pick for the Pacers’ 13th pick.

While the Spurs and Lakers wouldn’t be able to publicly agree on a sign-and-trade deal involving DeRozan until after free agency begins August 2, keep an eye on the 22nd pick in the draft.

Draft prospects in the 22nd range who would fit with the Spurs from the Project Spurs Draft Board are Isaiah Jackson, Cameron Thomas, and Jared Butler.

Kuzma has three years left on his deal with a player option in the 2023-24 offseason. His deal has him earning $13 million in each of the next three seasons.

Kuzma, 26, played in 68 games for the Lakers last season, where he averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. He attempted 5.6 threes per game and knocked down 36.1% of his outside looks.

His 5.6 three-point attempts would have been third had he been on the Spurs this past season behind Derrick White and Patty Mills (who will be an unrestricted free agent).

Kuzma played 52% of his minutes at the 3 and 47% of his minutes at the 4 per CleaningTheGlass.com.

Per ProFitX, trading for Kuzma would be like the Spurs signing a player earning $19.8 million next season. Kuzma is projected to be an impact starter in the next two seasons per ProFitX’s Career Outlook AI model.

ProFitX is a dynamic financial and performance index powered by Artificial Intelligence with front-office optics displaying 17 visual and time-series models for 480-plus NBA athletes. The Athledex models historical, dynamic, and future performance data to monitor and project insights on contracts, performance, injuries, team fit, development, and potential. Follow them on Twitter at @ProFitXAI and on Instagram.

The post San Antonio Spurs: Rumors hinting at potential Kuzma, DeRozan trade appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs: Rumors hinting at potential Kuzma, DeRozan trade